Obsessed With The Idea Of You Boyband August Moon? Here's Where You've Seen Them All Before

The Idea Of You features fictional boyband August Moon (and their many, many bops) Alisha Wetherill/Prime

Slipped right back into your boyband obsession phase after watching The Idea Of You? Well, join the club.

The new film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine as a divorced single mother and jet-setting lead singer of a hit pop group who share a whirlwind romance.

Based on the 2017 book written by actor-turned-author Robinne Lee, the story is thought to be at least partly inspired by One Direction’s Harry Styles, although its writer previously insisted to Vogue that the book was as much “a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself” as it is fan-fiction about the As It Was singer.

Of course, viewers will already know Oscar winner and all-round screen icon Anne Hathaway (who plays Solène in the film) from her many famous roles ranging from The Princess Diaries to The Devil Wears Prada, but who are the boys behind August Moon?

Here’s where you might have seen the rest of the cast before...

Nicholas Galitzine

KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images

Like the rest of the world, we can’t stop talking about (or watching) Nicholas Galitzine right now. You might have first seen the British star in the Prime Video’s queer romcom hit Red, White & Royal Blue or Purple Hearts before that.

He’s also appeared in a string of other films in recent years including Bottoms, Cinderella, Handsome Devil and Share. As for TV, he stars alongside Julianne Moore in new TV mini series Mary & George, which follows his role in the 2019 horror TV series Chambers.

Viktor White

via Associated Press

If Simon moves in The Idea Of You looked familiar, that’s because Viktor White – who plays the August Moon star –i is already a hugely popular dancer online, with a TikTok following of 8.4 million.

Viktor dances under the handle @itzslavik, and has previously gone viral for performances to artists like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars.

He also had a role as a hip-hop dancer in Catherine Hardwicke’s 2022 film Prisoner’s Daughter starring Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale. However, The Idea Of You marks his first big foray into acting.

Raymond Cham Jr

KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images

Raymond plays Oliver in The Idea Of You, although “Moonheads” might already recognise the actor for his recurring TV role as Mark Walker in the US sci-fi series Mech-X4.

He also showed off his moves in the dance drama The Big Leap, appeared in the queer comedy Sort Of and starred in a memorable episode of Grey’s Anatomy, playing Phillip, a young man injured in a tunnel collapse in season 11′s Time Stops.

Dakota Adan

Manoli Figetakis via Getty Images

Dakota plays band member Rory in the film, which actually marks his first major movie role.

His only previous on-screen credit is appearing as a dancer in five episodes of teen series East Los High – but he’s also a poet as well as a performer.

Jaiden Anthony

Manoli Figetakis via Getty Images

The Idea Of You is also Jaiden’s first ever film credit.

However, before landing the part of August Moon’s Adrian, the professional dancer featured in commercial campaigns for Beyoncé, danced in a music video for Lauv and performed at the 2022 VMAs on stage with Khalid and Marshmello.