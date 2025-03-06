'The Knowledge And Skills I Gained Helped Me Discover What I Love'

Department for Education Upskilling has been a transformative journey for Alexia Seabrook from Northamptonshire.

A recent LinkedIn report found today’s workers are expected to have twice as many jobs throughout their careers compared to 15 years ago, and that more than 10% of current job titles in the UK didn’t exist in 2000. As these different industries evolve, savvy professionals are investing in new skills training or boosting existing skills to remain competitive. But what opportunities exist for adults looking to retrain or boost their skills, what are the benefits, and how do you get started?

For Alexia Seabrook from Northamptonshire, upskilling has been a transformative journey. While studying for her A-Levels 10 years ago, she began exploring her options and discovered apprenticeships – paid jobs that combine hands-on experience with classroom learning. In 2015, she started a Level 3 apprenticeship as a hospitality supervisor at Pizza Hut, where she was already working as a server and in the kitchen.

“At the time, my mindset was: ‘Let’s give this a go and see what happens,’” says Alexia. “That has been my motto for the past 10 years.” Staying open to new opportunities, she later embarked on a Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship, which broadened her understanding of business and leadership. Halfway through, she transitioned into her current role as an apprenticeship trainer.

In that role she identified the fact that a lot of adults who do apprenticeships are practical and visual learners, but still have the classroom environment engrained in them, which tends to be more about sitting, reading, and listening.

“One especially useful skill I learned was how to break things down and challenge the templates people carry from school. Once the people I’m training realise they can achieve their goals and just needed to be taught in a way that suits them, their confidence really starts to grow.

“The wider knowledge and skills I gained helped me discover what I love and prepared me to step confidently into my role,” Alexia explains. “When you have something to look forward to – knowing there’s always a next step – it keeps you motivated. That’s why, a decade later, I’m still here and still doing apprenticeships.”

Obstacles worth overcoming

Apprenticeships aren’t just for those starting their career but are available to anyone above the age of 16 and offer learners the opportunity to earn while you learn.

And while balancing work and study can be challenging for those juggling other commitments, it’s hugely rewarding. Alan Gillingham had been with global healthcare company STERIS for 15 years when he decided to take on a healthcare science diploma apprenticeship. In his forties, with two young daughters at home, he initially hesitated. “I wasn’t sure I could do it. I had a full-time job, a mortgage, and a family to support. But I didn’t want to look back and regret not trying,” Alan admits.

He took the plunge, dedicating one workday a week to study. “It was tough at times, balancing work, study, and family life. But every challenge just made the achievement feel even greater,” he says. “If you push yourself outside your comfort zone, you realise you’re capable of far more than you think.”

Now, he trains and assesses new recruits in sterile services (ensuring surgical instruments are clean and ready for use), guiding them from complete beginners to skilled professionals. “I learned so much about the healthcare industry during my apprenticeship, and it’s opened more doors for me,” Alan explains. “The best part is passing that knowledge on to others. Watching them grow in confidence and ability is incredibly rewarding.” Looking ahead, he’s interested in further training, possibly as a mental health first aider.

Help is at hand

Apprenticeships offered both Alexia and Alan the chance to learn skills they could directly apply to their jobs while earning a salary, with the added benefits of student discounts.

Employers actively support apprentices through mentorship, progress reviews, and structured training. Alexia highlights how the learning culture at Pizza Hut has been key to her success. “So many colleagues have done apprenticeships, so I’ve always had people to share experiences and roadblocks with,” she says. “The company encourages learning, and that keeps me motivated.”

She’s now working towards a Level 5 Learning and Skills Teaching Apprenticeship, set to finish next October. “It’s all felt like a natural, clear path,” she says. “And I love that I can use my experience to inspire and support others.”

