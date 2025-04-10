Pedro Pascal and Catherine O'Hara in season two of The Last Of Us HBO

With just days to go until the long-awaited return of The Last Of Us, fans of the show have been given more good news.

US broadcaster HBO – which airs The Last Of Us across the pond – has renewed the dystopian drama for at least one more season.

Co-creator Craig Mazin said in a statement: “We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew.

“We look forward to continuing the story of The Last Of Us with season three.”

Season two of The Last Of Us will air in the States on Sunday 13 April, and will premiere on Sky and Now in the UK the following morning (Monday 14 April).

As well as returning cast members Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, season two will welcome some intriguing new additions, including Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Ramirez, Young Mazino and Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright.

Isabela Merced plays a new character in The Last Of Us season two HBO

Isabela Merced is also joining the show as Dina, a companion and love interest for Bella’s character, while Schitt’s Creek favourite Catherine O’Hara is set to make an appearance as Joel’s therapist.

