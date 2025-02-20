Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in The Last Of Us HBO

It’s now been almost two years since the dystopian drama The Last Of Us had the whole world gripped – and it’s finally almost time for season two.

On Wednesday evening, US broadcaster HBO began sharing character posters for the new season of the Emmy-winning series.

Leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey both appeared in their own posters, alongside the tagline “every path has a price”.

New addition Kaitlyn Dever – who plays Abby in the next season – also appears in her own poster.

But what’s perhaps even more exciting is the fact that the posters also featured the release date for season two, which will begin airing across the pond on Sunday 13 April.

Season one also had a Sunday night airdate in the States, with each episode available to watch on Sky and Now the following day here in the UK, meaning we should expect the first instalment on Monday 14 April.

The next batch of episodes are expected to be inspired by the video game sequel The Last Of Us Part II, and is set five years after the events of season one.

As well as Kaitlyn Dever, season two will also feature guest appearances from Beef’s Young Mazino and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara in an as-of-yet undisclosed role, though the Emmy winner recently teased that her character showcased some “weird, good dark comedy”.

Season one cast members Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will also be returning for the follow-up.