Cactus on The Masked Dancer Kieron McCarron/ITV

Choirmaster Gareth Malone has become the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer.

The composer was revealed to be masquerading as Cactus as he became the fourth star eliminated from the competition on Saturday night.

Gareth landed in the bottom two and had to face a “dance jam” with Pearly King after all the characters had performed their routines.

Advertisement

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch guessed it could by McFly’s Danny Jones, actor Mickey Rourke or presenter Paddy McGuinness before Gareth was unmasked.

Gareth Malone was unmasked Kieron McCarron/ITV

Following his exit, he admitted he had never danced before other than around his kitchen or in nightclubs when he was younger.

“I’ve always really liked it and always felt like it was something I should do, should try and I thought this was a really fun way to do it”, he said.

Advertisement

“I really like the show and I thought it would be very unexpected for me to do this.

“Lots of people have actually tweeted before about whether or not it was me in one of the costumes or The Masked Singer but never on The Masked Dancer.”

The choirmaster said despite his background in music, he thought taking part in The Masked Dancer would be “more joyful, more silly and more fun” than competing in The Masked Singer.

“I really like the energy of the show, the costumes are so brilliant, it’s so funny seeing someone dance”, he added.

Candle Stick, Odd Socks, Onomatopoeia, Pearly King, Pillar and Post, Scissors, Sea Slug and Tomato Sauce all still remain in the competition.