The Masked Singer Unmasks England Football Legend In First Double-Elimination Of The Series

Firework and Doughnuts have now been eliminated from The Masked Singer ITV

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the most recent episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer sent two celebrities packing in Saturday night’s episode, which marked the first double elimination of the series.

First for the chop was Firework, who failed to impress the show’s studio audience, securing the least amount of votes and being sent home immediately.

Throughout the current series, viewers had been confused over Firework’s identity, with everyone from chart-topping singer Pixie Lott, soap star Hayley Tamaddon and Love Island winner Dani Dyer suspected to be under her bright costume.

However, it turned out to be Jaime Winstone under the disguise – which came as a shock to Masked Singer judge Rita Ora, who is a close friend of the actor.

Jaime Winstone under the Firework mask Kieron McCarron/ITV

After that, the panel had to decide between Rockhopper and Doughnuts, ultimately choosing to save the former and unmask the latter.

Doughnuts was revealed to be former England player Michael Owen – which may come as a shock to football fans, but not to anyone who’s been closely following the clues laid out by the character over the last few weeks.

Michael joked to the panel: “I mean, when I came out here for the first time, I thought taking a penalty for England in the World Cup was nerve-wracking… I knew I was going to be the worst singer by a mile, so I just thought, ‘go for it’.”

As many suspected, Doughnuts was Michael Owen all along Kieron McCarron/ITV

Following his elimination, he said: “I have to admit I was petrified… I can’t recall ever having nerves like I had on the first show – my whole body went numb when I went out and saw the crowd for the first time.

“I knew I was useless and it took an awful lot of courage but it also really helped having the costume on – I’m not sure I could have done it without that.”

Firework and Doughnuts’ exit leaves just five masked celebs in the running, with Charlotte Church, Natalie Imbruglia and Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams heavily tipped to be underneath the remaining costumes.