This Is What Really Happened When Macy Gray Walked Off The Set Of The Masked Singer

Joel Dommett and Macy Gray on The Masked Singer UK Kieron McCarron/ITV

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett has opened up about a much-discussed incident from this weekend’s show.

On Saturday night, viewers saw Bear and Toad In The Hole becoming the latest two characters to wind up in the bottom two.

Advertisement

While the panellists were impressed with Toad In The Hole’s performance and vocal abilities, they had already worked out that singer Macy Gray was under the amphibian mask, while Bear’s identity was still a mystery to them.

As a result, they decided to save Bear, and send Toad In The Hole packing – something that Macy clearly didn’t take kindly to, as she walked off the set completely when the result was announced.

Eventually, Toad In The Hall returned to the stage to be unmasked as the I Try singer, who mostly responded with one or two-word answers while being interviewed by Joel and the panel.

Advertisement

Appearing on Paddy McGuinness’ Radio 2 show the following day, Joel admitted the scene was the “funniest” he’s witnessed in his career.

“The case with Macy is she is a legend, she has a recognisable voice and she might as well go because we all know it is her, and they put the other person through because we still don’t know who they are,” he explained, pointing out that leaving early is a “win-win situation” because the celebrities “get the same money” but “don’t have to do anything else”.

Advertisement

Joel continued: “You can’t be vexed when you’re dressed as a toad.

“In my professional career – I love Macy, she is incredible, great voice – but I have never witnessed anything more funny than a 6ft toad storming off. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Macy Gray performing as Toad In The Hole Kieron McCarron/ITV

The Survivor host previously teased ahead of the current series of The Masked Singer: “One of the characters gets voted off and they are really not happy about it. Like genuinely. They were really upset that they did not win it.

Advertisement

“There’s something hilarious about seeing someone in a massive costume storm off. What they’re gonna show of it, I have no idea. But even if they don’t show it, I know, and that’s amazing.”

Macy has previously competed on both the American and Australian versions of The Masked Singer, making it to the final of the former.

She also competed on the short-lived US version of Eurovision, the American Song Contest, representing her home state of Ohio.