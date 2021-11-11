During its two years on the air, the US edition of The Masked Singer has surprised us with no end of celebrity reveals, which have included musical greats, big-name political figures and even a certain A-list amphibian.
Now into its sixth season, the American reality show proved it’s not done with its shock signings just yet, after unmasking a UK punk pioneer during Wednesday night’s episode.
During the latest instalment of Masked Singer US, the judges sent Jester home, who quickly took off his costume to reveal none other than former Sex Pistols star John Lydon.
The musician – otherwise known as Johnny Rotten – said: “It was the oddest thing in the world to ask me onto a show like this. But the way I am and my nature is I like challenges.
“This was a challenge to see if I could somehow piledrive through this with proper, proper dignity. I hope that’s what I achieved and I’ll leave that up to you boys and girls.”
Stars to have been unmasked this season so far include singer Toni Braxton, rapper Tyga and Natasha Bedingfield, whose identity was also revealed during Wednesday’s episode.
Of course, The Masked Singer isn’t John’s first foray into reality TV, though.
He famously took part in the third series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here back in 2004, walking away from the show voluntarily after 11 days.
John recently made headlines when he took issue over an upcoming TV drama about the Sex Pistols, directed by Danny Boyle.