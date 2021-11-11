John Lydon posing with his Jester mask Fox

Now into its sixth season, the American reality show proved it’s not done with its shock signings just yet, after unmasking a UK punk pioneer during Wednesday night’s episode.

Advertisement

During the latest instalment of Masked Singer US, the judges sent Jester home, who quickly took off his costume to reveal none other than former Sex Pistols star John Lydon.

The musician – otherwise known as Johnny Rotten – said: “It was the oddest thing in the world to ask me onto a show like this. But the way I am and my nature is I like challenges.

Advertisement

“This was a challenge to see if I could somehow piledrive through this with proper, proper dignity. I hope that’s what I achieved and I’ll leave that up to you boys and girls.”

Stars to have been unmasked this season so far include singer Toni Braxton, rapper Tyga and Natasha Bedingfield, whose identity was also revealed during Wednesday’s episode.

Advertisement

Of course, The Masked Singer isn’t John’s first foray into reality TV, though.

He famously took part in the third series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here back in 2004, walking away from the show voluntarily after 11 days.