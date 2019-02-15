PARENTS
15/02/2019 11:28 GMT

The Most Hilarious (And Brutal) Valentine's Cards Kids Sent To Their Parents

"Mummy, why are you alive?" 💔

What did you hope for on Valentine’s Day? A bunch of flowers, some chocolates perhaps, or a homemade card from the one you love?

When the ones you love are under 10, however, things can get... interesting. 

Such as the card mum Sam Humphreys received from her child, asking her a very existential question: “Mummy, why are you alive?”

Sam posted the love note on Twitter, where it received an outpouring of sympathy (and amusement). 

And others related – almost too well.  

It seems that when it comes to Valentine’s Day, kids can be pretty harsh. Here’s a round-up of the most hilarious cards kids have sent:

 

The One The Asks For Money.

The One That Tells It Like It Is.

The One That Confuses Things.

The One That’s Very, Very Honest.

And this is why we love kids before they morph into the adults we hate. from r/pics

The One That’s Grateful.

Thank you again mom from r/funny

The One That Got Distracted.

My daughter, the poet

The One That Prides The Simple Things.

The One With An Unusual Twist.

