The Most Hilarious (And Brutal) Valentine's Cards Kids Sent To Their Parents

What did you hope for on Valentine’s Day? A bunch of flowers, some chocolates perhaps, or a homemade card from the one you love?

When the ones you love are under 10, however, things can get... interesting.

Such as the card mum Sam Humphreys received from her child, asking her a very existential question: “Mummy, why are you alive?”

