The Most Streamed Song On Spotify Absolutely Isn’t What You’re Expecting

Spotify was created way back in 2006 and, thinking about all of the music that’s came out over the past 18 years is mindblowing. After all, 2006 was the year that Taylor Swift released her first album and it would be another four years until One Direction were formed.

That’s before we have even considered the thousands of classic artists that were around long before them such as The Beatles, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, etc...

So, with all of this in mind, predicting what the most streamed song on the platform could be is almost impossible but, we can give you a quick hint — it’s none of the artists we’ve mentioned so far.

The most streamed song on Spotify to date

The most streamed song on Spotify to date is actually Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

At last count at the end of October 2024, the 2019 hit had over 4.5 billion streams on the app. Staggering.

It has been at the top of the all-time streaming charts on Spotify since last year, when the song overtook Ed Sheeran’s track Shape of You.

Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd poses for photographers at the photo call for the television series 'The Idol' at the 76th international television series festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. via Associated Press

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the song rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 thanks to a dance challenge called #blindinglightschallenge in which people did a synchronised routine to the track.

The New York Times described this trend as: “Ubiquitous, among the most wholesome of all viral dances... relentlessly doofy.”

