Once strictly limited to the ski slopes, the puffer coat is now an every-winter-day wardrobe staple. And, thanks to the lightweight modern puffer, the price of warmth is no longer looking like the Michelin man and/or like you’ve eaten an alarming number of mince pies. Puffy, padded and comfortable beyond measure, these should see you through the chilliest cold snap. Plus, loads of them are in the sale. Here’s our selection of the most colourful, fun and functional pieces for men and women – plus-size and petite. Walk On The Wild Side

Asos

Daisy Street padded jacket with ring pull in leopard print, ASOS, £44.99 This statement piece will keep you warm and cosy, and turn heads while you’re at it. To let the leopard print do all the talking, we’d pair this with black jeans and a white tee (or a black polo-neck for when the temperature drops). Available in sizes 6-16. Buy it here. Boys In Blue

Topman

Blue puffer jacket, Topman, reduced to £29 Inject some colour into your workwear with this jacket from Topman. A tailored fit, detachable hood and internal pockets give it a practical feel, and we like the stitch detail over the zip. Style meets substance. Available in sizes XXS to XXXL Buy it here. Lavish Looking

Topshop

Petite velvet puffer jacket, Topshop, reduced to £40 Update your wardrobe with this machine washable, plush velvet number. Designed for those 5′3″ and under, it’s the perfect piece of outerwear to layer over your favourite knits. Plus, it’s a lot less expensive than it looks. Available in sizes 4-16. Buy it here. 70s Throwback

Bershka

Corduroy puffer jacket, Bershka, £49.99 This camel coloured cord jacket is ideal for bracing the cold weather while you do your Christmas shopping, and will keep you warm on the way to the pub (and on the way home too). Style with blue jeans, white trainers and an oh-so-soft beanie. It also comes in terracotta and is available in XS-L. Buy it here. Checkmate

New Look

Navy check puffer jacket, New Look, £37.49 Layer this over workwear for a stylish update to a classic black coat. Or keep it casual with tapered jeans and boots. The great thing about it being both checked and puffer, is that you nail two trends in one. It’s now in the sale, and is available in sizes XS - XXL. Buy it here. Soft And Subtle

Reserved

Quilted jacket, Reserved, £39.99 Go with this blush pink piece. The high neck collar means you can forgo your scarf, and the roomy pockets mean whether you’re doing the school run or running late for your commute (or both), you can just grab your keys and get out the door. Available in sizes 6-16. Buy it here. Blue Steel

Boohoo

Matte satin puffer jacket, Boohoo, £41 Supersize your silhouette with this luxe layering piece and breathe new life into your wardrobe. It’s uber comfy and won’t overwhelm small frames. Wear with patent black ankle boots and a black polo neck for a super-sophisticated finish. In the sale, it’s now only available in sizes 14 and 16. Buy it here. Pretty Pastels

Quilted jacket with high neck, Pull&Bear, £29.99 The closest to wearing your duvet for your commute. The oversized sleeves, heat-trapping high necked collar and hues of lavender will make sure you stand out from the crowd when visiting the Christmas markets. If purple isn’t your thing, it comes in 6 other colours, in sizes XS to XL. Buy it here. Grab And Dash

Asos