Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso as seen in the first season of The Night Agent

Since its release last month, the second season of The Night Agent has proved to be every bit as gripping as the first.

The spy thriller hasn’t budged from the top of Netflix’s list of most-watched shows in over a week, and with many fans having already binged the show, plenty have begun asking – is there going to be a third season?

Well, the good news is – we already know that there will be.

In fact, season three was commissioned last year, months before the second had even begun airing (presumably as a result of the huge success of its first run, which remains among the most-watched seasons of a Netflix original in the platform’s history).

A very important The Night Agent transmission 🚨



Season 2: Coming Winter 2025

Season 3: Officially happening!

These new photos of Gabriel Basso: A gift pic.twitter.com/LJakF1wrqR — Netflix (@netflix) October 8, 2024

According to Netflix’s companion outlet Tudum, production began in Istanbul towards the end of last year, with the remainder of shooting due to take place in New York later in 2025.

“We’ve been hard at work writing season three to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience,” showrunner Shawn Ryan said last year.

It’s also been confirmed that David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez and Callum Vinson will be joining as new regulars in season three, with Suraj Sharma in an undisclosed minor role.

However, we’re sorry to say that’s where the bad news comes in.

Because so much shooting is still to take place, it’s a fair guess that fans are still in for a bit of a wait on their hands before the next instalment in Peter Sutherland’s adventures.

In January, Netflix also released a teaser video of everything viewers had to look forward to later in 2025, and The Night Manager was nowhere to be seen, meaning we can assume season three is coming around this time next year.

Meanwhile, his co-star Luciane Buchanan is gearing up for the release of her new Apple TV+ historical drama Chief Of War, which also features Jason Momoa.