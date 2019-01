LIFESTYLE

The Octogenarian Octopus Whisperer

After retiring from a career in chemical engineering, Menashi Wilson started volunteering at the New England Aquarium in Boston. 24 years later, the octogenarian has become something of an octopus whisper. Wilson loves the highly intelligent animals, designing puzzle boxes for them to solve and spends time rubbing their backs and wrestling their arms. He says his relationship with the octopuses has made his retirement fun and engaging.