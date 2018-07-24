Are video games a sport? While for many this could still be up for debate, it’s certainly not for the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

The governing body which runs the world’s greatest sporting event met last week with both the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) and video games executives to discuss if there could be a future for eSports in the Olympics.

Over 150 representatives from the gaming world were invited and took part in debates around whether or not eSports could be officially recognised as a sport and if it could, how would it participate in the Olympics.