The One Show Announces Shake-Up To On-Air Presenting Team

The One Show

The One Show has added a new permanent presenter to its on-air team.

On Friday morning, it was revealed that Roman Kemp will be joining the show on a full-time basis as Alex Jones’ regular co-host, alongside former footballer Jermaine Jenas.

Roman first began guest hosting The One Show last year, and has continued to make appearances more recently.

The Capital breakfast host enthused: “I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show, I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

“It’s a dream come true to be on prime-time BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

The One Show stars Jermaine Jenas, Alex Jones and Roman Kemp BBC

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Ronan Keating will be remaining with The One Show, albeit in a reduced role due to his music commitments.

“I have loved being part of The One Show presenting team and I’ve had the best few years working alongside Alex, Jermaine and the whole team,” the Boyzone singer explained.

“I’ll be doing less shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule but I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck.”

Ronan Keating on stage last month Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne has also been given “a regular spot” on the nightly magazine show.

Alex Jones has been with The One Show since 2010, and in that time has co-hosted with Chris Evans, Matt Baker and Jason Manford, among others.

