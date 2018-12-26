Dublin Zoo has blamed the Pope for causing a drop of almost 100,000 in visitor numbers this year.

Director Leo Oosterweghel claimed the pontiff “pulled the rug” from beneath them in a year when they also had to contend with the Beast from the East and one of the hottest summers on record in Ireland.

The popular attraction was forced to shut its doors for three days in August during the visit of Pope Francis.

The Papal tour included a mass in the Phoenix Park, the home of the zoo.

Oosterweghel said: “We took a hit. We’re down. We’re still above the million but we’re probably down 100,000 visitors.”

Last year more than 1.1 million people visited the zoo. That figure is expected to be in the region of 1.01 million people at the end of 2018.

“First there was the extraordinary winter, it was hard to recover,” Oosterweghel said.

“Then we had this incredibly hot summer.”

He added: “Then his Holiness arrived the last week of August – we were closed for that whole period.”