The Priory Fined Millions After Teenage Girl With History Of Suicide Attempts Died In Its Care

The Priory is facing a fine of millions of pounds for breaching health and safety laws after a 14-year-old girl with a history of suicide attempts died in its care.

A criminal investigation was launched by the Health and Safety Executive into the private mental healthcare group after the death of Amy El-Keria, who was treated at its Ticehurst House psychiatric hospital in 2012.

The teenager was an NHS-funded patient in The Priory’s care at the East Sussex hospital’s children’s unit near Tunbridge Wells.

On August 23 2012, she was admitted to the hospital’s high dependency unit and on November 11 that year she tied a scarf around her neck in her bedroom, Brighton Magistrates’ Court heard.

She was found at 8.15pm and taken to hospital by 11pm but died the following day after life support was withdrawn.

Sarah Le Fevre, prosecuting, told the court she had a “known and recent history of ligature attempts (which) continued during her time there”.

But she was left with unsupervised access and the means to carry out another suicide attempt, the court heard.