The Psychology Behind Why Everybody Acts A Little Weirdly In Airports

It’s the middle of August, the sun is directly shining on me and my flight is delayed. There’s nothing else for it: I’m going to sit on the floor. The actual seats in the airport are all filled and, while I wouldn’t do this in most places, I really can’t think of anything else to do.

I feel slightly childish and maybe a little petulant but somehow, what I don’t feel is out of place. There are people in front of me adjusting their hair and makeup, families sharing floor picnics and even a couple having a frankly obnoxious argument. If anything, my little corner of the floor seems like the calmest place to be.

Airports are weird like that, right? Suddenly, a lot of our social norms and manners are out the window and we’re all sort of meandering in this liminal space until our trip can actually begin on the other side.

But, why do airports feel so strange?

Writing for The Conversation, Steve Taylor, a Senior Psychology Lecturer at Leeds Beckett University says that not being at home, following our usual routines or on our trip, following an itinerary, can leave us feeling disorientated and adrift in airports.

He says: “Due to the haziness of time and place, airports create a sense of disorientation. We define ourselves in terms of time and place. We know who we are in relation to our daily routines and our familiar environments.

“We also define ourselves in terms of nationality. Without such markers, we may feel adrift. Whether caused by psychological or environmental factors, and even if only temporary, disorientation can have detrimental effects.”

The psychologist also outlines that our personal sense of identity is at play, too. He explains: “A sense of identity is important to our psychological health, but can become constricting. Like actors who are stuck playing the same character in a soap opera week after week, we enjoy the security of our roles but long to test and stretch ourselves with new challenges.

“So to step outside our normal routines and environments feels invigorating. Ideally, the freedom that begins at the airport continues throughout our foreign adventures.

“Ultimately, whether we feel anxious or liberated, we may end up acting out of character.”