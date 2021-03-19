The Racist Misogyny Of The Atlanta Spa Shootings

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE VIA GETTY IMAGES Eight people were killed in shootings at three different spas in Georgia on March 16, and a 21-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, police and local media reported

VIRGINIE KIPPELEN VIA GETTY IMAGES Gold Spa, one of the three Asian massage parlors attacked by a gunman on March 16, 2021. Six Asian women were among eight people he shot and killed, the most violent chapter yet in a wave of attacks on Asian Americans

This type of violence is linked to the criminalization of massage parlors and sex work. Among the details we know about the shooter up to this point is he likely patronised massage parlors. “It may be the targets of opportunity ... we believe he frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said Wednesday, according to The Daily Beast. At this stage of the investigation, it’s not yet clear whether any of the victims were sex workers. Some reviews on Rubmaps, an erotic review site that allows users to search for and review illicit massage parlors, suggest the spas were “full service,” as does the fact that they were 24-hour spas with a late-night clientele. Many sex worker advocates look at law enforcement’s failure to address the relationship that often exists between massage parlors and sex work as an example of how they have failed to protect not only sex workers, but also working-class or poor East Asian and Southeast Asian immigrants. “The existing discrimination against sex workers and massage parlors make workers a target regardless of whether they provide sexual services or not,” said Elene Lam, the executive director of Butterfly, a Toronto-based Asian and migrant sex workers support network. “The moralistic and moral panic against sex work has encouraged a hate and fear of these workers.” She elaborated: “The laws themselves often put these workers in more danger ... the women are not allowed to work together and many of them are not allowed to lock the front door to protect their safety. It’s illegal for them to do so.” If a crime were to occur during a massage, Lam said many of the workers fear that reaching out to the police would do more harm than good. “They’re often not protected in fear of being discriminated against, charged or even arrested or deported,” she said. Indeed, the uncertain immigration statuses of many of these workers make them particularly vulnerable to both exploitation and over-policing, said Erique Zhang, an Asian American activist and Ph.D. student at Northwestern University. “Asian immigrants are among some of the largest growing populations of undocumented immigrants in big cities,” Zhang said. “In places like New York, underground networks exist for ‘unskilled’ Chinese immigrants to ‘buy’ their way into the country and then pay off their debts through low-wage labour such as restaurant work and sex work.” Zhang pointed to Flushing, a majority-Asian neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens, as an example. In 2017, an undocumented Chinese sex worker named Yang Song fell to her death after being harassed by the NYPD. “Activists have linked her death to the increase of policing in low-income, Asian immigrant communities, where the police target businesses they assume to be harbouring sex workers or undocumented people, such as massage parlors,” Zhang said. Stories like this are why many activists, including Zhang, remain sceptical of calls for the police to protect the community or of coronavirus-era police initiatives like the NYPD’s Asian Hate Crime Task Force. The US has a long history of equating Asian womanhood with sex work — and chastising and seeking to control Asian female sexuality. As many have pointed out on Twitter, some of the earliest US immigration restrictions were laws specifically targeting Chinese women believed to be sex workers. Under the Page Act of 1875, Asian women were barred from entering the US because of the assumption that they were prostitutes. This law ― along with the subsequent Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 ― furthered the perception of Asian women as morally degenerate, said Robin Zheng, an assistant professor of philosophy at Yale-NUS College in Singapore and the author of the paper “Why Yellow Fever Isn’t Flattering: A Case Against Racial Fetishes.” It also singled them out as exotic and both sexually submissive and oversexed. “The hypersexualisation and association of Asian women with sex work dates back to the 19th-century immigration laws and the provision of sexual services to soldiers during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War,” Zheng told HuffPost.

PICTURE ALLIANCE VIA GETTY IMAGES In the 19th century, Asian women were barred from entering the US because of the racist and sexist assumption that they were prostitutes