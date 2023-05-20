The Reason You Throw Up When You Get Bad News

LukaTDB via Getty Images Woman, experiencing sickness, vomiting, pregnancy, poisoning and morning discomfort, sitting over the toilet

At one point or another, we have all been on the receiving end of bad news. This could be anything from a loved one passing away to losing a job. Often, even if we had some idea that the bad news was coming, the eventual news can lead us into a state of shock.

No matter the news, for many people this can cause our sympathetic nervous system to activate “fight-or-flight” mode. This causes the pupils to enlarge, heart rate to increase, activate energy stores in the liver to an energy that can be used quickly, and slow down digestion.

Advertisement

The Impact Of Bad News On Digestion

According to Dr Christian Jarret, a cognitive neuroscientist, a key part of fight or flight is shutting down digestion to ensure that blood flow and energy can be sent to limbs instead.

Basically, your body has shifted into survival mode and prioritised movement. In some people, this can cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea. So, if you feel sick whenever you receive bad news, know that this is your body’s way of trying to protect you.

Of course, these symptoms and the understanding of what caused them won’t help with the bad news that you’re receiving and can make a difficult situation even harder.

How To Cope With Bad News

Of course, realistically, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to feeling sick upon receiving bad news and what works for you may not work for others but the NHS recommends that people who are struggling with difficult emotions adapt the R.A.I.N technique which is:

Advertisement

Recognition – recognise the emotion you’re experiencing

Accept – accept that you’re experiencing the emotion and don’t try to fight back against it

Investigate – ask yourself why do you feel this way, have you felt it before, what do you need to do to help yourself in the moment

Not-Identify – It’s difficult but when you’re experiencing a difficult emotion, it’s important that you recognise that this is a feeling you are experiencing but not necessarily part of who you are as a whole