The Red Flag Symptoms Of Condition Six People Die From Every Day

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a disease which affects the nerves connected to the brain and spinal cord which tell your muscles what to do. Over time, the incurable disease gradually causes problems with mobility, speech, swallowing, and regulating emotions.

According to the MND Association, MND affects 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time. there is a 1 in 300 risk of getting MND in a lifetime and six people in the UK die from it every day.

As it is fairly uncommon, MND often goes unnoticed until it’s in more progressive stages. The MND Association is currently putting together a taskforce to tackle this problem in the hope of providing better care and research for those suffering with the disease. While MND can’t be cured, it can be managed over time and the charity is hoping that this commitment to research will result in more effective treatments for sufferers.

Who Is At Risk Of MND?

According to the NHS, Motor Neurone Disease can affect adults of all ages but it’s more common in adults in their 60s and 70s.

The cause of the disease is unknown but having a close relative with the disease or a related condition called frontotemporal dementia can sometimes mean you’re more likely to get it.

However, in most cases, MND does not run in families.

What Are The Early Symptoms Of MND?

Early diagnosis means that you can get the support that you need, sooner. If you recognise any of these symptoms highlighted by the NHS, speak to your GP:

