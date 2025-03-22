Uzo Aduba leads the cast of The Residence Netflix

So far this year, Netflix has been on a real roll with star-studded TV shows, from international shows like The Night Agent to British productions including Missing You, Adolescence and Toxic Town.

The latest offering to be jam-packed with recognisable faces is The Residence, a new detective mystery series hooked on a murder that takes place during a prolific dinner at the White House.

Advertisement

Even The Residence’s production company is a starry one, as it marks the latest collaboration between Netflix and Shonda Rhimes, the mind behind shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton, How To Get Away With Murder and Inventing Anna.

Here’s where you’ve seen the cast before…

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba as Suzanne Warren in Orange Is The New Black Netflix

Three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba is probably best remembered for her first collaboration with Netflix, playing Suzanne Warren (known to her fellow inmates as “Crazy Eyes”) in all eight seasons of Orange Is The New Black.

Advertisement

She later won acclaim for her supporting role in Mrs America, and has also appeared in shows like Solos and In Treatment, as well as the Pixar movie Lightyear.

Randall Park

Randall Park in Fresh Off The Boat in 2015 Michael Ansell/Fierce Baby Prods/Detective Agency/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Randall Park took the lead in the 2010s sitcom Fresh Off The Boat, having previously made a name for himself in The Office, Veep, The Mindy Project and the Amy Schumer movie Trainwreck.

Advertisement

He’s also appeared in the films Always Be My Maybe (which he and Ali Wong co-wrote), Shortcomings and numerous Marvel projects, in which he plays secret agent Jimmy Woo.

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring in Better Call Saul Warrick Page/Sony/AMC/Kobal/Shutterstock

Giancarlo Esposito first starred in the role of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, and later won an Emmy for his performance in the sequel Better Call Saul.

Advertisement

He has also played Moff Gideon in the Star Wars off-shoot The Mandalorian, Stan Edgar in The Boys and, more recently, Stanley Johnston in Netflix’s The Gentlemen.

Meanwhile, his film work has included Do The Right Thing, Waiting To Exhale, Okja, MaXXXine and Captain America: Brave New World.

Al Franken

Al Franken in Washington D.C. in 2016 via Associated Press

Advertisement

Al Franken first made a name for himself as a writer on Saturday Night Live, before landing his own self-titled current affairs show on Air America Radio and SiriusXM.

His acting work has included Stuart Saves His Family, Coneheads and the sitcom 3rd Rock From The Sun.

In addition to his acting and writing career, Al Franken was also a US senator between 2009 and 2018, resigning following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

“Two years ago, I would have sworn that I’d never done anything to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but it’s clear that I must have been doing something,” he told New York magazine in 2019 in response to an allegation of groping a woman at a photo event.

“As I’ve said before, I feel terrible that anyone came away from an interaction with me feeling bad.”

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson in This Is Us NBC via NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Advertisement

Susan Kelechi Watson played Beth Pearson in the US drama This Is Us, for which she earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination.

You may have also seen her in Louie, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Veep and Limitless.

Andrew Friedman

Andrew Friedman as Uncle Jack in It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fans of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia will recognise Andrew Friedman for playing Charlie’s uncle Jack. His other TV work includes Better Call Saul and Glow.

Advertisement

Also on his CV are the fourth Die Hard movie, the TV series Mythic Quest, Veronica Mars and The Woman In The House Across the Street From The Girl In The Window.

Jason Lee

Jason Lee in My Name Is Earl in 2005 Nbc-TvNbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

As well as his leading role in My Name Is Earl, Jason Lee is known for collaborations with Kevin Smith like Mallrats, Clerks II, Dogma and Jay And Silent Bob Reboot.

Advertisement

He also appeared in films like Almost Famous, Heartbreakers, The Incredibles (in which he voiced Syndrome) and the live-action Alvin And The Chipmunks movies.

Skateboarding aficionados might also be familiar with his work in the skating world.

Julian McMahon

Julian Mcmahon as Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck Moviestore/Shutterstock

One of Julian McMahon’s earliest roles was as Cole Turner in Charmed, and he later played Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck and Dr Doom in the ill-fated 2005 Fantastic Four movie.

Advertisement

Julian is also the son of Sir William McMahon, the former prime minister of Australia, which makes his performance as Stephen Roos in The Residence more notable.

Ken Marino

Ken Marino as Streeter in The Other Two HBO

If you watched Dawson’s Creek back in the day, you might recall seeing Ken Marino in the recurring role of Professor David Wilder. He also played Victor Pulak in Wet Hot American Summer and its TV spin-off.

Advertisement

More recently, he portrayed Gus in Fresh Off The Boat, hapless music manager Streeter in The Other Two, C.J. in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the Lehman brothers in the dark comedy Black Monday.

Al Mitchell

Al Mitchell as Eugene McCorkle in Stranger Things Netflix

Playing butler Rollie Bridgewater is one of Al Mitchell’s biggest roles to date.

You might recognise him from his one-off appearances in Stranger Things or the film The Hate U Give, though.

Advertisement

Edwina Findley

Edwina Findley in Fear The Walking Dead AMC

Edwina Findley’s on-screen career got off to an exciting start when she landed a recurring role in the crime drama The Wire in 2003.

Since then, you might also have spotted her in Tyler Perry’s series If Loving You Is Wrong, Fear The Walking Dead or Amazon’s 2023 adaptation of the hit book The Power.

Advertisement

Dan Perrault

Dan Perrault at a panel event for his show American Vandal Charley Gallay via Getty Images for Vulture Festiva

Interestingly, before being cast in The Residence as secret service official Colin Trask, Dan Perrault was best known for his work behind the camera.

He previously helmed the Netflix mockumentary American Vandal, which satirised the true crime genre and earned its creator a Peabody Award, as well as the Paramount+ series Players.

Advertisement

Slightly less prestigiously, he also penned the 2023 comedy Strays.

Molly Griggs

Molly Griggs in Succession with Kieran Culkin HBO

In 2018, Molly appeared alongside Kieran Culkin in three early episodes of the award-winning drama Succession, playing Grace.

Since then, she’s also appeared in Servant, Dr Death and The Good Doctor.

Bronson Pinchot

Bronson Pinchot in 1993's True Romance Moviestore/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Back in the late 1980s, Bronson landed the lead role in the long-running US sitcom Perfect Strangers.

In more recent years, he’s appeared in films like True Romance and shows including Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Our Flag Means Death and Black Monday.

He’s also a prolific voice actor, and has narrated many successful audiobooks, winning him several Audie Awards.

Advertisement

Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Clay Davis in The Wire HBO

For six years, Isaiah Whitlock Jr. played the corrupt senator Clay Davis in The Wire, and has also appeared in the Spike Lee movies She Hate Me, 25th Hour, Red Hook Summer, Chi-Raq, BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods.

His other work includes Goodfellas and Disney’s Enchanted, Pete’s Dragon, Cars 3 and Lightyear.

Mary Wiseman

Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery CBS

Advertisement

Mary Wiseman originated the role of Sylvia Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery, and has gone on to play the character in numerous other iterations of the sci-fi saga.

Her CV also boasts appearances in the sitcom Difficult People and the Netflix break-up drama Marriage Story.

Jane Curtin

(L-R) Gilda Radner and Jane Curtin on Saturday Night Live in 1977 NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Advertisement

Jane Curtin first rose to prominence on Saturday Night Live in the late 1970s, where she was among the first ever Weekend Update anchors.

She also won an Emmy for her work in the 80s sitcom Kate & Allie, played Dr. Mary Albright in 3rd Rock From The Sun and appeared in a string of episodes of The Good Fight.

Her film credits have included Coneheads, I Love You Man, The Heat, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Disney’s Godmothered.

Advertisement

Kylie Minogue

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue in Neighbours in the mid-80s Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Of course, most of us know Kylie Minogue thanks to her decades-spanning pop career, with her signature hits including I Should Be So Lucky, Better The Devil You Know, Spinning Around, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, All The Lovers and Padam Padam.

However, she does have quite an eclectic mix of acting credits to her name, too.

After rising to fame as Charlene in Neighbours (a role she briefly reprised in 2022), she has gone on to play the Green Fairy in Moulin Rouge!, herself in Kath & Kim and The Vicar Of Dibley, Lieutenant Cammy White in Street Fighter and a minor character in the disaster movie San Andreas.

Advertisement