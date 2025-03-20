Uzo Aduba leads a hefty ensemble cast in Netflix's murder mystery The Residence ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

So far, the fruits of TV producer Shonda Rhimes’ big-money deal with Netflix have included the most talked-about period drama since Downton Abbey in Bridgerton and twisting true crime drama in Inventing Anna.

And for her latest collaboration with the streaming giant, the Bafta, Golden Globe and Emmy winner is heading in a completely different direction.

Streaming now, The Residence is a star-studded “whodunnit?” that unfolds, in all places, following a fancy dinner at the White House, which pays homage to Agatha Christie’s classics and the more modern mysteries from Rian Johnson, Knives Out and Poker Face.

In their early reviews, critics have near-unanimously highlighted how bingeable the eight episodes of The Residence are – although they’re a little more divided about the quality of the show.

More glowing reviews have praised the miniseries for offering some glossy, fun escapism, with Uzo Aduba’s performance as detective Cordelia Cupp being particularly lauded, though more scathing critics have called The Residence out for lacking in any substance and bordering on “annoying”.

Here’s a selection of what’s been said about The Residence so far…

“The Residence is a very happy experience all round – moreish, bingeable, a complete tonic [...] Although there is an ensemble vibe, it remains Aduba’s show, and rightfully so. She is a magnetic presence and The Residence takes full advantage of that. This is not television that is going to change the world, but it is going to give you eight hours of fantastic escape.”

“Scenes come and go with the fast click of a camera shutter, while the story careers through an unending series of switchbacks. It’s like the current White House: never a dull moment.”

Dan Perrault, Anna Rajo and Randall Park join Uzo Aduba in Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix series The Residence JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX

“If the mystery occasionally becomes hard to follow, the resolution in the finale feels awfully satisfying, both in terms of who did it and how their guilt resonates with the series’ themes about the reasons – some noble, some narcissistic – people might choose to work at the White House.”

“The Residence is an entertainingly chaotic goof, a dramedy that immediately sets a frantic tone that’s only occasionally varied in the seven episodes (out of eight total) sent to critics. I found it both amusing and exhausting, with Aduba’s performance and the energy of the wildly overstuffed ensemble elevating a mystery that’s treated with too much frenzy to ever become emotionally involving.”

“[Uzo Aduba] is a total hoot in the starring role, deadpanning her way through each scene and eliciting information from suspects simply by narrowing her eyes at them to the point where they freak out. She is a worthy addition to the TV detective ranks, but everyone else here – the writer, the director, Kylie Minogue – needs to dial it down.”

Yes, that is Kylie Minogue, by the way ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX

“Over eight hours, screwball mystery/drama tends to get a bit exhausting and this is one long game of White House Cluedo. I guess that’s modern TV for you. Still, Aduba is a hoot as Cupp, keeping a cool head amid the farce – that silent stare is second to none.”

“The Residence is fun, frothy and full of intrigue, and sometimes that’s more than enough.”

“Despite being overrun with characters, details, timelines and story, The Residence mostly works. The comedic tone and standouts like Cordelia, the president’s brother, Tripp Morgan, White House Butler Sheila Cannon and the president’s vodka-loving mother-in-law Nan Cox are a constant reminder that this show is in no way taking itself seriously. Yet, certain aspects could have been trimmed for more condensed viewing.”

“Residence is not an abject failure. But it’s also nothing resembling the greatness of Bridgerton or [Grey’s Anatomy]. It’s like a dish cooked with a whole lot of expensive, artisanal ingredients that ends up tasting like Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup. It tastes good, sure, but it’s not nearly as delicious as all of its components should make it.”

“On paper, Shondaland and Netflix’s The Residence should be a blast. A White House–set whodunnit? An ensemble cast led by Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, and Giancarlo Esposito? Kylie Minogue is there? Sign me up! It’s a shame, then, that The Residence squanders that potential with execution that is so unwieldy and one-note you’ll wish you were watching one of the several other whodunnits it pays homage to instead.”

“Murderously dull [...] without the wit and charm that forms the bedrock of Bridgerton (or indeed Knives Out, which it rips off most obviously), The Residence ends up a tacky whodunnit without the heart and soul of the shows that inspire it.”

“Rather than being Rian Johnson at his best, The Residence is more like Ryan Murphy at his worst, existing in a heightened reality occupied by horrible characters that seem trapped in a state of over-caffeinated mania.”