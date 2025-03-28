The Rudest Things You Can Do At Baggage Claim

Hinterhaus Productions via Getty Images Be courteous of your fellow passengers as you wait for your luggage and retrieve it from the carousel.

People are not always at their best throughout the air travel process, particularly not at the end of the journey at baggage claim.

“Travel these days is stressful,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, the president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “After a long flight, passengers are tired, dehydrated and stressed. Now they need their patience while they wait for their luggage to appear.”

To help make the process go more smoothly, HuffPost asked Smith and other etiquette experts to share the most common faux pas at the baggage claim carousels ― and their advice for avoiding these missteps.

Crowding The Carousels

“We see a lot of crowding at the claim carousels,” Smith said. “Passengers will have their shins touching the carousel, making it difficult for others to even reach their luggage. Instead, stand back to allow for shifting as people step forward to claim their bags.”

You want to make sure not to block other people’s access, so all passengers should just take a few steps back, giving everyone a chance to step forward when it comes time to grab their suitcase.

“Stand aside if you do not see your luggage, and allow others to retrieve theirs, which makes room for you,” said Jackie Vernon-Thompson, the founder of From the Inside-Out School of Etiquette. “And don’t just stand in the area if you are not retrieving luggage just because your friend or relative has luggage. Step out of the way.”

Grabbing A Bag Without Confirming It’s Yours

“There are plenty of suitcases that look identical,” said Diane Gottsman, the author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas. “Check the luggage tag to make sure it belongs to you.”

Once you pull your suitcase off the carousel, be sure to double check that it’s actually yours before you depart the area.

“I recommend placing a scarf, strap or some unique and significant item on your luggage that helps you to immediately identify them when it is on the carousel,” Vernon-Thompson said. “If you accidentally removed someone’s luggage, immediately place it back on the carousel for it to continue rotating. I am sure the owner is somewhere nearby, and they are waiting for their luggage.”

Recklessly Swinging Your Suitcase

Be careful when the time comes to remove your bag from the carousel.

“Do your best to not swing your suitcase off of the conveyor or cause physical harm to another person as you were removing your piece of luggage,” Gottsman said.

Pushing People Out Of The Way

“Don’t push your way to the carousel, or once you receive your luggage, push your way out through the crowd,” Vernon-Thompson urged.

Even if people are crowding the area, try to be considerate as you navigate the crowds.

“Don’t be rude,” Vernon-Thompson said. “Be patient and mindful. Be kind to your fellow passengers.”

Letting Kids And Pets Run Wild

“Do not allow your children or pets to sit, stand or play on the carousels,” Smith said.

Flying with kids and/or pets can be exhausting, but no matter how tired you feel at the end of your air travel journey, you can’t give them free rein to behave however they’d like at baggage claim.

Not Getting Out Of The Way After You Got Your Bags

Remember that baggage claim etiquette doesn’t end the moment you get your suitcase.

“Once you retrieve your luggage, step aside rather than bottlenecking and talking to your friends while they are waiting for theirs,” Gottsman said.

Talking Too Loudly

Treat the baggage claim area like you would any other communal space ― with consideration for the friends and strangers around you.

“Don’t engage in loud conversations, including placing your phone on speaker,” Vernon-Thompson said. “Do not subject everyone to the content of your conversation.”

Failing To Help When You’re Able

“When in such an environment, it is always important to be ready to assist the elderly or disabled passengers,” Vernon-Thompson said. “If you notice they are struggling to retrieve their luggage, quickly ask for permission to assist. Don’t just stand there with no regards to their challenging experience.”

Instead, offer your assistance when you see someone having luggage challenges ― or even beforehand.

“In fact, at times it is obvious that they may not be able to retrieve their luggage,” Vernon-Thompson said. “Ahead of time, offer to retrieve it for them.”

Losing Your Cool

“Don’t express anger or frustration because your luggage did not arrive with your flight,” Vernon-Thompson advised. “There is always a chance of delayed luggage due to human error.”

Embarking on a trip without your luggage can be a massive inconvenience, so it’s understandable that you might feel frustrated.

“However, your fellow passengers should not be subjected to your anger and behaviur nor the personnel on ground,” Vernon-Thompson added. “Be respectful to the agents who will assist you in locating your luggage. They will be sure you receive it.”