The Rudest Things You Can Do At Baggage Claim

People are not always at their best throughout the air travel process, particularly not at the end of the journey at baggage claim.
“Travel these days is stressful,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, the president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “After a long flight, passengers are tired, dehydrated and stressed. Now they need their patience while they wait for their luggage to appear.”
To help make the process go more smoothly, HuffPost asked Smith and other etiquette experts to share the most common faux pas at the baggage claim carousels ― and their advice for avoiding these missteps.
Crowding The Carousels
“We see a lot of crowding at the claim carousels,” Smith said. “Passengers will have their shins touching the carousel, making it difficult for others to even reach their luggage. Instead, stand back to allow for shifting as people step forward to claim their bags.”
You want to make sure not to block other people’s access, so all passengers should just take a few steps back, giving everyone a chance to step forward when it comes time to grab their suitcase.
“Stand aside if you do not see your luggage, and allow others to retrieve theirs, which makes room for you,” said Jackie Vernon-Thompson, the founder of From the Inside-Out School of Etiquette. “And don’t just stand in the area if you are not retrieving luggage just because your friend or relative has luggage. Step out of the way.”
Grabbing A Bag Without Confirming It’s Yours
“There are plenty of suitcases that look identical,” said Diane Gottsman, the author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas. “Check the luggage tag to make sure it belongs to you.”
Once you pull your suitcase off the carousel, be sure to double check that it’s actually yours before you depart the area.
“I recommend placing a scarf, strap or some unique and significant item on your luggage that helps you to immediately identify them when it is on the carousel,” Vernon-Thompson said. “If you accidentally removed someone’s luggage, immediately place it back on the carousel for it to continue rotating. I am sure the owner is somewhere nearby, and they are waiting for their luggage.”
Recklessly Swinging Your Suitcase
Be careful when the time comes to remove your bag from the carousel.
Pushing People Out Of The Way
“Don’t push your way to the carousel, or once you receive your luggage, push your way out through the crowd,” Vernon-Thompson urged.
Even if people are crowding the area, try to be considerate as you navigate the crowds.
“Don’t be rude,” Vernon-Thompson said. “Be patient and mindful. Be kind to your fellow passengers.”
Letting Kids And Pets Run Wild
“Do not allow your children or pets to sit, stand or play on the carousels,” Smith said.
Flying with kids and/or pets can be exhausting, but no matter how tired you feel at the end of your air travel journey, you can’t give them free rein to behave however they’d like at baggage claim.
Not Getting Out Of The Way After You Got Your Bags
Talking Too Loudly
Failing To Help When You’re Able
Losing Your Cool
“Don’t express anger or frustration because your luggage did not arrive with your flight,” Vernon-Thompson advised. “There is always a chance of delayed luggage due to human error.”
Embarking on a trip without your luggage can be a massive inconvenience, so it’s understandable that you might feel frustrated.
“However, your fellow passengers should not be subjected to your anger and behaviur nor the personnel on ground,” Vernon-Thompson added. “Be respectful to the agents who will assist you in locating your luggage. They will be sure you receive it.”