The Science Behind Why Pringles Come In Tubes Is Mind-Blowing

If there’s one thing we can guarantee in this upcoming festive season, it’s that at least one person will open a tube of Pringles and exclaim, “you can never just have one!”

In fact, until 2022, the crisp brand had the slogan, “once you pop, you can’t stop!”

It’s true, though isn’t it? It’s a bit of a tired piece of small talk but ultimately, once you’ve slotted your hand into that cardboard tube, you know that you’ll be returning to it time and time again.

Did you know, though, that there is actually science behind these tantalising tubes? Not only that but the feeling that they’re just that little bit TOO small is completely intentional?

The science behind Pringles tubes

In a new BBC two-part documentary, Irresistible: Why We Can’t Stop Eating, doctor Chris van Tulleken explores ultra-processed foods and the science behind our draw to them.

One expert he spoke to, Sensory Food Consultant Professor Barry Smith revealed that the tubes are shaped this way to mimic the feeling of foraging. Incredible.

He said: “When I worked for Pringles, they were really worried about the competition from Doritos and they were trying to think of ways to innovate. One idea was, ‘let’s make the tube bigger so that we can get our whole hand in there.’

“And I said, no no, don’t do that. People like struggling to have to get their hand in. They’re like foraging bears. They’re trying to extract the food.”

Additionally, he explained, that foraging sensation keeps you going back. He said: “And that searching out, that’s increasing your desire. Pringles are often irresistible. It’s in their slogan.”

Maybe us humans aren’t quite as evolved as we’d like to think...