The September Issue: The Month Black Women Grace The Covers Of Our Favourite Magazines

When Vogue revealed that Beyoncé would grace the cover of its September issue, we were all saturated with excitement. Not only had it been four years since the superstar had given a media interview, she was about to occupy a space traditionally reserved for slim, white women. “I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell”, she shares in her tell-all interview.

As if seeing Beyoncé break her silence and an invisible barrier in the process isn’t enough reason to celebrate, it is now clear that next month is set to become a landmark month in the fashion magazine industry. Beyoncé will be joined by a host of other black women gracing the September issue of our most popular glossies.

Rihanna’s face will cover British Vogue and Zendaya’s will be on Marie Claire. Lupita Nyong’o will grace Porter and Tiffany Haddish, Glamour. Tracee Ellis Ross will cover Elle Canada, whist Slick Woods will be on its UK version. In short, September 2018 is set to make history. The September issue has always had prestige attached to it. Autumn/winter collections are revealed, and magazine sales spike as a result. This is a known fact in the fashion industry, so much so that an American documentary entitled “The September Issue” was released in 2009. The fact that seven mainstream publications have chosen September as the month to show off black women, on both sides of the pond, proves that they believe in #blackgirlmagic. It is an attack on the very idea that black women don’t sell.