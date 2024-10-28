Rivals Stars Reveal The Heartwarming Scene They Completely Improvised

Our favourite pair. Disney+/Hulu

If you’ve watched Rivals, the Jilly Cooper adaptation that has taken the world by storm since it was released on Disney+ this month, you’ll no doubt be truly obsessed with Freddie (Danny Dyer) and Lizzie’s (Katherine Parkinson) relationship.

The pair’s simmering love story throughout Rivals is probably the only one built on romance as opposed to lust (okay, okay, even if they do have spouses) and their slow-burn scenes together are arguably the hottest thing about the ‘bonkbuster’ series.

Now, in an interview with HuffPost UK, Danny and Lizzie shared that one of the show’s most tender scenes was actually improvised.

“The art department had put a piece of tea cake wrapped up in my handbag and it just felt nice to offer it [to Freddie],” Katherine shared, alluding to the scenes in which the duo are coincidentally travelling back from London together by train, having snuck into first class.

Danny recalled: “Yeah, we added that tiny bit, especially because of Freddie’s diets and [his wife] Val keeps fat shaming him, and so the idea of a very kind woman offering a bit of cake homemade as well, it’s cute isn’t it.”

Talking about the chemistry between Lizzie and Freddie, Danny added: “I just imagine them getting together and just eating and smoking and being loved up which is perfect.”

