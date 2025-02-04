Boyzone's Song 'No Matter What' Was Actually Originally Written For This Musical

(L-R) Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham, Keith Duffy, Ronan Keating and Shane Lynch of Boyzone. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

It is one of their most popular songs of all time and spent 16 weeks in the UK charts but Boyzone’s hit ‘No Matter What’ was originally intended for a different kind of stage.

On the official Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals TikTok account, it’s revealed that the song was actually intended for one of Sir Lloyd Webber’s musicals.

They explain: “From the theatre to Top of the Pops...

“The song was originally written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jim Steinman for the musical Whistle Down The Wind. ”

Whistle Down The Wind is based on the 1961 film of the same name and is set in America’s Deep South in the late fifties.

Not quite five Irish lads in the nineties, then...

Speaking at a press junket to The One Show host Alex Jones, Ronan Keating said that it was actually late member Stephen Gately that was initially passionate about the group covering the song.

Ronan said: “Steo (Gately) was a big fan and wanted to work in the West End in any shape or form. He offered us a song, No Matter What – Whistle Down the Wind was the new show. It propelled us to a whole other level as a band, around the world.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber also appeared on The One Show and claimed that initially, nobody wanted the song. He said that Stephen had performed the song himself before the other guys got involved and added: “The record company and Louis Walsh didn’t want to issue it. They really thought that it was not a great idea and that it might just be okay as a B-side.”

Good thing they changed their minds because according to Official Charts, the song is the best-selling single by an Irish act in the UK.