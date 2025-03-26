Critics Are Saying Seth Rogen's 'Hilarious' And 'Savage' New Comedy Is Your Next Binge-Watch

Seth Rogen takes the lead as Matt Remick in the new Apple TV+ comedy The Studio Apple

Shows like Adolescence, Severance and Toxic Town may have all made for gripping viewing in the last few months, but let’s face it, they haven’t exactly made for the most uplifting of watches.

Fortunately, if you’re a comedy fan in need of something new to watch, it sounds like Seth Rogen might have you covered.

The Canadian star’s new series The Studio has now premiered on Apple TV+, centring around a Hollywood exec who is tasked with turning around the fortunes of a flailing production company.

And not only is The Studio jam-packed with more celeb cameos than an Oscars after-party, it’s also had near-unanimous praise from critics.

Here’s a selection of what the early reviews for The Studio are saying…

“With references to the silver screen at every turn and shot in such a way as to remind you of a golden age of cinema, the show walks a careful tightrope between silliness, satire and sentimentality with quite exceptional results. The sun may be setting on the Hollywood of old, but it has just risen on the best new comedy of the year so far.”

“There are enough insider jokes to keep film nerds and keen observers of the Hollywood ecosystem happy, as wheels within wheels turn, backs are stabbed, favours are secretly traded, positions jockeyed for and bums endlessly licked, and enough good jokes to prevent the rest of us feeling shut out or short-changed.”

“Rogen and [co-creator Evan Goldberg] (and their team of writers) deliver a comedy that is frequently laugh-out-loud funny, and even if it’s short on tenderness or social critique, it has that big, bustling kinetic energy associated with the high points of knockabout cinema.”

Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, Chase Sui Wonders and Seth Rogen in The Studio Apple

“Its mix of screwball capering, toe-curling cringiness and razor-sharp one-liners is so laugh-out-loud funny and brilliantly performed, any notion that this is simply Hollywood eating itself ends up hitting the cutting room floor with a satisfying thud.”

“Like the movie business itself, it’s hit-or-miss. But when it hits [...] it’s a hilarious reminder of what can happen in that ridiculous town when enough talented people are all working in unison at the top of their game.”

“The Studio is a timely, funny, and exuberantly – though not uncritically – cinephilic panorama of a business caught in the latest battle of a war between art and commerce that has raged since studios like Warner Bros. were still run by their namesakes. It’s also 2025’s best new show to date, and one of Hollywood’s sharpest self-portraits in ages.”

“An act of self-indulgence that works as a shrewd parody of self-indulgence.”

“The Studio pulls off an anatomical feat, shoving its head so far up its own ass that it comes out the other side resembling something genuine and heartfelt. This is by design. There isn’t exactly a shortage of TV shows sending up the insipidness of Hollywood [...] but what distinguishes Apple TV+’s new half-hour comedy is its choice to marry farce with a palpable warmth toward the world it lampoons.”

“This savage new comedy series is a blisteringly funny cure for the doomscroll blues [...] while there’s no denying that a dash of insider knowledge makes for a more intense viewing experience, it’s accessible to any and all who enjoy movies.”

“As the series continues, it becomes increasingly obvious that it has very little to say [...] the closest The Studio comes to saying anything risqué about the industry is an episode about casting in which the executives attempt to appeal to the widest possible audience without ever becoming problematic. It is also, tellingly, the funniest episode.”