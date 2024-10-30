The Surprising Reason Why You Find Horror Films... A Little Bit Sexy

baona via Getty Images The perfect movie for Netflix and chill time.

Nothing quite says like ‘want to come over to mine to watch a film?’ like finding yourself making out with someone while a truly horrifying movie plays out (unwatched) behind you.

But apart from being the perfect genre of film for Netflix and chill (any excuse to cuddle up, right?), horror media and sex have been closely linked for decades, but why are some people so seduced by being scared?

You only have to open social media during October to see plenty of “hear me out” posts of various horror movie icons from killers to monsters and aliens (or in my case, Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body) – but why is that?

Well, you can blame biology.

“The truth is being scared produces a very similar bodily response as being turned on, causing heightened emotions. This is what’s happening with those who are seduced by the scary,” Annabelle Knight, Lovehoney’s Sex and Relationship expert tells HuffPost UK.

Annabelle explains that when we get scared our bodies produce a cocktail of hormones and up our heart rate to get our blood pumping so we’re that ready to run – and when we’re turned on, our bodies kick out a very similar blend of hormones... for a very different type of exercise.

“Your body in both of these scenarios is primed for something, whether it’s to run away from certain doom or run into the arms of your partner. You’re in full fight or flight mode; focusing on the here and now rather than being distracted by forward-planning, making us more susceptible to impulse,” she adds.

Find sex scenes in horror movies really memorable? Well, as Annabelle explains, that’s because you’re essentially ready for that experience while you’re on the edge of your seat: “The rush of emotions is what gets some people quite so turned on, and what has caused various horror icons to become sex symbols for those who experience those feelings.”

So if you’ve ever suddenly wondered “is it just me or are they kinda...” about Pennywise, Ghostface or another gross horror film icon, it’s because thanks to this hormonal response, they become associated with the rush of adrenaline and intense emotions, leading them to become objects of our desire despite their crimes and appearance.