The Thought Of My Wife And Daughters Helped Me Through My Tenth Attempt To Get To Greece

This is Mohammad’s story. In a series of blogs this week he will be talking us through his journey from Syria to Greece and the difficulties he faced along the way. You can find the first blog here.

This time the main thing I was worried about wasn’t the journey to Greece, but my wheelchair. If I lost it this time, I wouldn’t be able to buy another one because I was broke.

Thankfully, the smuggler agreed to get me a wheelchair. It was old and broken, but for me it was better than nothing or being carried around on my nephew’s back.

I tried with the smuggler two more unsuccessful attempts. The first failed because there were two cars; the first of which had an accident and an old woman died. Fortunately, I was in the second one.

The second attempt didn’t work either because two different groups of smugglers started to shoot each other while we were inside the boat. At that moment I started to think to myself that I didn’t want go to Greece anymore. But again, I thought about my family and I said, “Let’s try another a last attempt, Mohammad. Do it for them.”

By that time, I had realised that all smugglers belonged to the same mafia, so wherever I went I would find the same troubles. After staying for more than five months in Turkey, I felt like I had lost my value as a human being. Nobody dealt with me as a person, all of them were looking at me as if I were a bag of money. They just wanted to get as much as they could out of me. I knew my only two options were Greece or Syria, even if the regime prisons were waiting for me.

After nine failed attempts to cross from Turkey to Greece, my nephew was angry with Nasser. This 10th attempt had to pay off.

On arrival, We entered an old house with a small yard. Once everyone had checked in a man divided us into three groups. I asked my nephew to count the people who were in the house: 47 adults and 10 kids.

Our journey lasted four hours. When we arrived they told us to be quiet and to get out quickly. We were in an olive grove, it brought back horrible memories of the first smuggler I had to deal with. One of the smugglers told us to stay quiet during the night. He continued, “The boat will leave tomorrow morning at 8am.”

It was September, the beginning of autumn, so nights were getting colder. I just had the clothes I was wearing. I started to shiver and the Palestinian man gave me a scarf, asking me to hold on. “Just seven more hours and everything will be ok,” he said nicely. At 5am it began to rain.