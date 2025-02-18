This BBC Star Claims She's Already Turned Down An Appearance On Celebrity Traitors

Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors 2025 BBC / Studio Lambert

Those who are missing having new episodes of The Traitors to brighten up their weekday evenings can breathe easy knowing the first ever celebrity edition is being filmed this summer.

With just months to go until that iconic castle reopens its doors, rumours are flooding in about which famous faces will be taking part, with stars from across the world of TV, music and sport tipped to be signing up.

But it seems there’s one BBC personality who has already turned down an offer flat.

Speaking to Metro, entrepreneur and The Apprentice star Karren Brady revealed: “I was asked and the answer was no.”

Explaining why she didn’t want to get involved, Karren said: “One, I’ve never seen it. Two, I don’t have the time.

“I mean, I have a full-time job and The Apprentice is filmed just in my sweet spot in the summer when the football season is over, so I can just about fit in. But that’s it.”

The former Loose Women panellist also claimed to have rejected proposed appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Dragon’s Den for the same reason.

Brother-and-sister duo Daisy May and Charlie Cooper were also tipped to be making an appearance, though The Sun reported over the weekend that the pair had backed out due to scheduling issues.