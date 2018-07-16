The UK May Be 'On The Verge' Of Burning More Waste Than We Recycle, Green Party Warns

Even if you take time to make sure you sort your household rubbish for recycling, it might end up being burned rather than recycled, a new report by the Green Party claims.

It adds that the UK is “on the verge” of burning more waste than it recycles.

Three English regions - London, the West Midlands and the North East, already burn more waste than is recycled, according to a report by the political party, which warns that if current trends continue more rubbish in the UK will be burnt by local councils than recycled within a year.