The UK Wants To Eat Less Meat But Our Restaurants Haven't Caught Up

Planning a meal out for vegetarians and vegans comes with a rather large task: making sure the restaurant caters to everyone’s dietary requirements.

Yet out of the top 10 restaurants from the National Restaurant Awards for 2018 (situated in London, Kent, Cornwall, Cumbria, Nottingham and Lancashire locations), five don’t have vegetarian main dishes on their a la carte menu, according to a study commissioned by start-up More Than Carrots.

This is despite the fact over a quarter (28%) of people identify themselves as a ‘meat-reducer’, i.e someone who is actively attempting to reduce meat in their diet, according to the study.