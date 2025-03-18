Drag performer James Lee Williams, known to fans as The Vivienne, died from a cardiac arrest as the result of ketamine use.
The inaugural winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was found dead at their home back in January, at the age of 32, with an inquest being opened last month.
On Monday evening, The Vivienne’s team released a statement confirming the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death, saying their family hope that in doing so, they can “raise awareness” around the dangers of the drug.
“I hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body,” The Vivienne’s manager Simon Jones said.
“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”
The Vivienne’s sister Chanel Williams also stated: “We continue to be completely devastated by James’s sudden death.
“Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK. If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug, and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”
The Vivienne’s family will be partnering with Adferiad, a charity which provides services to people “affected by mental ill health, drug or alcohol use, gambling harms, and other challenging circumstances”, on a new awareness campaign.
In 2019, The Vivienne rose to fame on the first ever series of Drag Race UK, going on to win the crown.
They later returned for an all-winners version of the American reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
Following this, they also competed on Dancing On Ice in 2023, becoming the first drag artist to do so, and made it all the way to the final.
Throughout their time in the spotlight, The Vivienne spoke candidly about their struggles with ketamine addiction, most notably during their stint on Drag Race UK.
Help and support:
- Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.