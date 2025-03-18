The Vivienne at the National Television Awards in 2020 James Veysey/Shutterstock

Drag performer James Lee Williams, known to fans as The Vivienne, died from a cardiac arrest as the result of ketamine use.

The inaugural winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was found dead at their home back in January, at the age of 32, with an inquest being opened last month.

On Monday evening, The Vivienne’s team released a statement confirming the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death, saying their family hope that in doing so, they can “raise awareness” around the dangers of the drug.

“I hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body,” The Vivienne’s manager Simon Jones said.

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.”

The Vivienne’s sister Chanel Williams also stated: “We continue to be completely devastated by James’s sudden death.

“Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK. If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug, and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”

The Vivienne’s family will be partnering with Adferiad, a charity which provides services to people “affected by mental ill health, drug or alcohol use, gambling harms, and other challenging circumstances”, on a new awareness campaign.

Tributes were paid to The Vivienne at RuPaul's DragCon in January Dinendra Haria/LNP/Shutterstock

In 2019, The Vivienne rose to fame on the first ever series of Drag Race UK, going on to win the crown.

They later returned for an all-winners version of the American reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Following this, they also competed on Dancing On Ice in 2023, becoming the first drag artist to do so, and made it all the way to the final.

Throughout their time in the spotlight, The Vivienne spoke candidly about their struggles with ketamine addiction, most notably during their stint on Drag Race UK.

