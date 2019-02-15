The Waugh Zone Friday February 15, 2019

Thanks to a combination of procedural stupidity and inept party management, Theresa May suffered a wholly avoidable ‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’ on Brexit. I wrote yesterday that the PM’s latest motion was a dumb way to handle her own MPs. And so it came to pass, with the backbench European Research Group (ERG) again allowed to flex its muscles and inflict a humiliating Commons defeat on the PM. Some 66 Tories abstained and five voted against the government. That’s nearly a quarter of her MPs.

In many ways of course, this was a result that didn’t matter. It wasn’t binding and didn’t suddenly reverse or tear up the Brady amendment vote of a fortnight ago. The ERG rebellion was the perfect Parliamentary stunt, a free hit to register a protest and remind May of her lack of authority, while keeping no-deal very much alive. But ministers and No.10 had raised the stakes in the first place, by suggesting beforehand that a defeat would lead Brussels to think May lacked a stable majority for her new diplomatic push. This morning Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom told the Today programme that “yesterday was more of a hiccup than the disaster that is being reported”. “The vote yesterday didn’t change anything.”

What the vote did do however was spark a backlash from Remainer ministers, many of whom have long been ridiculed as bottlers or bumblers. Tobias Ellwood told Newsnight the ERG was ‘a party within a party’, foreign office minister Alistair Burt tweeted ‘we are not leaving without a deal’, business minister Richard Harrington told The House magazine the ERG were guilty of ‘treachery’. Remainer Cabinet minister David Mundell (one of those rumoured to be set to quit in protest at no-deal) pushed the envelope of collective responsibility by suggesting the PM would now have to bring forward her ‘second meaningful vote’ to the end of this month rather than leave it to a March nailbiter.

I have to say the government frontbench looked battered and bewildered last night soon after the vote was read out. May was absent, as were most of her Cabinet. Brexit secretary Steve Barclay (whose inexperience showed during his opening of the debate) and deputy chief whip Chris Pincher (who along with his boss has real questions to answer) were slumped together in splendid isolation, as the jeers roared across the despatch box. Behind them, loyal Tory MPs looked shellshocked too. It was a neat vignette of the enduring power of well-organised Eurosceptics like Steve Baker (pictured above) and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Ken Clarke put it well when he called the ERG the Tory ‘Momentum’. And as everyone knows, Momentum have proved pretty damned effective.

And still no-deal looms large. As I reported in my long read earlier this week (go on, it’s Friday you have time now), it is finally beginning to dawn on Tory MPs that this is no longer just a bluff or a negotiating position. Sir Oliver Letwin declared “when the chips are down..this Prime Minister..would prefer to…head for the exit door without a deal”. “That is a terrifying fact,” he said. Leadsom this morning again insisted no-deal was the default legal position, praising “my friends and colleagues in the European Research Group”. She went further, dismissing Dominic Grieve’s warning that half a dozen Cabinet ministers could quit over no-deal. “We’ve had a huge number of resignations of Brexit-supporting colleagues. Resignations from government do happen.” The big question later this month will be this: will the Remainer herbivores start eating meat?