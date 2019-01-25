The Waugh Zone Friday January 25, 2019

The next big Parliamentary moment on Brexit looms large on Tuesday, and this morning’s Order Paper is stuffed full of amendments and tweaks that give clues to the battle ahead. One of the most vexed issues is of course a no-deal exit. Some Brexiteers are confident they can run down the clock to March 29 and it’s worth remembering that under EU Withdrawal Act 2018, no-deal is not some fantasy option, it is the default position in law. We leave with or without an agreement, unless MPs or the PM can come up with something else.

Chancellor Philip Hammond pushed the envelope of collective Cabinet responsibility yesterday with a speech in Davos in which he said that leaving with no-deal would be a ‘betrayal’ of those who in 2016 thought they were voting for a more prosperous future. Actually polls show that Leave voters kinda like the idea of a ‘clean Brexit’, but Hammond and other ministers are clearly very worried indeed by that prospect. Amber Rudd told Newsnight last night she wanted a free vote on no-deal (and refused to rule out resigning over it). On the Today programme, Hammond himself refused to deny he too could resign if the UK left the EU without a deal. “I’m not going to speculate because a lot depends on the circumstances of what happens,” he said.

Hammond did hint that ministers would be allowed to oppose no-deal in Parliament. The Chancellor said the Chief Whip and business managers would give MPs a chance to express their view, whatever that means. “Some of my colleagues, including some who are in government, will want to be able to express their view...Parliament will have an opportunity to express its clear view.” Whether that means indicative votes or free votes or something else, we will find out over the weekend or early next week, I suspect. Brexiteers in the Cabinet say it would be ridiculous to have a free vote on such a fundamental government policy. Hammond stressed that “I still believe that there is a majority [of MPs] that believe no deal would be a very bad outcome”, but also claimed that next Tuesday would not be the ‘High Noon’ it was portrayed on the no-deal issue.

He’s right in one sense. MPs will vote on amendments to the government’s neutral motion on Tuesday, but there is no new ‘Brexit deal’ for them to vote on. Sources say that the second ‘meaningful vote’ on the government’s own revised plans will take place some time afterwards, possibly the following week. That doesn’t mean that Tuesday doesn’t matter, more that it’s a staging post rather than the crunch point.

Still, Yvette Cooper’s amendment to delay Exit Day is the one that ministers worry most about, because of the way it tears up Parliamentary convention. We reported last night that Tory Brexiteer peers are plotting to ‘filibuster’ Cooper’s bill. Labour’s leader in the Lords Baroness Smith tells us: “Given the primacy of the Commons, it would be extraordinary if unelected peers sought to derail this Bill.” The Mail has a similar story, revealing Liam Fox has held private talks with Lords to ‘talk out’ the legislation. Fellow Remainers are muttering about the difficulties with Cooper’s plan too. I note that this morning, a simpler (though non-binding) amendment from Caroline Spelman and Jack Dromey - it just ‘rejects’ no-deal - has more signatures than Cooper-Boles (117 to their 103). The anti-no-dealers, inside government and outside it, have a choice of routes to go down.