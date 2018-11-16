The Waugh Zone Friday November 16, 2018

Theresa May is often at her best when her back is to the wall. Last month’s party conference speech confounded her critics, and yesterday in the Commons and this morning on LBC she sounded more fluent and personable than she has in a long time. When she drops the robotic answers (as she did about her insulin supply from Denmark to treat her diabetes), she can come across as the warm human being those closest to her recognise. As for her mastery of the detail, civil servants will tell you there are few politicians who can read and digest a brief as well as she can.

This morning, the PM’s radio appearance was meant to be part of a PR fightback to sell her deal. As I reported last night, there is also a move to reassure wavering MPs that she can get an even better deal, pointing out there is just an ‘outline’ political declaration with the EU, something she wants to improve. With the DUP confidence and supply deal still technically alive (see this tweet), though looking on life-support, in her press conference she last night said how much she shared ‘concerns’ about the Northern Irish backstop plan (her eyes flicked down to a script even during the Q&A). This morning she tried to offer a fresh olive branch about those concerns: “We are looking at those…what can we do in the UK to help reassure the people of Northern Ireland.”

May also made plain that she would not adopt International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt’s idea of a free vote on the Brexit plan when it comes to the Commons next month. “There is Cabinet collective responsibility…government policy is government policy,” she said. And it’s that ‘meaningful vote’ that is still a huge hurdle for May. Her position has been weakened overnight by a report by the Commons Procedure Committee which rejects a cunning plan to change the rules and bounce MPs into voting on the deal before any amendments were taken. The Committee recommended that “the House should not depart from its usual practice of voting on amendments before voting on the main motion”. That means MPs’ amendments (on an extension of the transition or Article 50, on a customs union, on a meaningful vote, or just sending her back to the negotiating table) would have to be voted on first.

May denied demands from callers to LBC to quit and make way for Jacob Rees-Mogg, and denied she was the Neville Chamberlain of Brexit. But even as she was speaking, there was a flurry of fresh political electricity coming into my smartphone. One source told me exclusively that all Government whips had been suddenly told to cancel Friday constituency engagements and to convene in Westminster. Does that mean they are simply being briefed on the PM’s next moves on the reshuffle…or does it mean a leadership vote has been triggered? Chief Whip Julian Smith (pictured above) has a lot on his plate, alright. He said yesterday: “The prime minister will not be bullied and won’t change course.” Let’s see if he’s right. Or whether in years to come, Tory Brexiteers will be singing ‘Remember, Remember, the 16th of November, gunpowder, treason and plot’.