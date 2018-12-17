The Waugh Zone Monday December 17, 2018

When Theresa May gets up for her EU summit statement in the Commons today, she will be wearily aware that this is the umpteenth time she has defended her Brexit deal, and that it still lacks a Parliamentary majority. Overnight, we were briefed that she will warn that a second referendum will cause ‘irreparable damage’ to the integrity of British politics. In a bid to unite her backbenches, she will attack Tony Blair for daring to promote another vote, but it’s likely many MPs will shrug that off as a desperate diversionary tactic from the inadequacy of her own plans. Labour can point out May’s own chief of staff Gavin Barwell has not denied the key Sunday Times report that he said a second referendum may be ‘the only way forward’.

There remains a faint glimmer of hope for the PM of winning DUP backing that could unlock a lot of backbench Tory support. Today, the government’s most senior legal officer, Jonathan Jones, travels to Brussels to try to secure a legally binding commitment that the vexed customs ‘backstop’ can be time-limited. If that can somehow get the DUP on board, you never know. Even former EU chief lawyer Jean-Claude Piris suggested this weekend an annexe could provide legal clarification.

Yet many think DUP and backbench support is still highly unlikely. That’s precisely why many in the Cabinet now think a series of ‘indicative’ votes in Parliament on all the options – from a new referendum to Norway to no deal - could be the only way through the deadlock. Last night on the Westminster Hour, solicitor general Robert Buckland said that a free vote “is certainly something we need to look at very carefully”. Buckland added that Ted Heath allowed such a move in 1971 (not always a way to win over Eurosceptics, admittedly). The real problem with the 2016 referendum was it told us what Britons didn’t want - but not what they did want. The same problem afflicts Parliament in 2018. MPs indicating what they want, even in a non-binding vote, would be a start.

This morning on the Today programme, Business Secretary Greg Clark became the latest minister to back the indicative vote idea: “If [the PM’s plan] were not to be successful, we do need to have an agreement, we can’t just have continuing uncertainty, and I think Parliament should be invited to say what it would agree with. And that’s something that I think businesses up and down the country would expect elected members to take responsibility, rather than just be critics……I hope that one way or another Parliament will come to a view on what the best deal is for the country and get on with enacting it.”

Maybe Seer of the Year award should perhaps go to Tory MP George Freeman (listen to him do a fine Michel Barnier impression on our CommonsPeople podcast this week). Last summer he predicted May would have to pre-announce the end of a Tory leadership and that a free vote was the only way out of the impasse. One down, one to go.