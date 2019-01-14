The Waugh Zone Monday January 14, 2019

Almost exactly two years ago, Theresa May used her Lancaster House speech to issue her famous warning that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’. Since then she’s lost her majority, her authority and her argument. And with just 74 days until Brexit Day, she’s been reduced to making a desperate plea to her own Tory MPs that ‘a bad deal is better than no Brexit at all’. That’s why she’s in Stoke this morning, the heart of LeaveLand (and Labour LeaveLand at that), making her last big public speech before tomorrow’s ‘meaningful vote’.

In a tactic typical of May’s stubbornly incremental approach to politics, she wants to reduce the scale of the expected defeat, backbencher by backbencher, to give her breathing space to bring back a tweaked plan in a second vote. Her new message has shifted four senior Tory backbenchers already, with Sir Edward Leigh and Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown among those who worry much more about losing Brexit than about the shoddiness of the PM’s deal. Add in the drip-drip of Labour MPs (Sir Kevin Barron has joined John Mann and Jim Fitzpatrick) signalling they can back May’s plan, and you can see the logic. The problem is it may be too little, too late.

But although May has gone quiet on the no-deal threat, it’s such a scary prospect that MPs want to make it legally impossible. Nick Boles (and Nicky Morgan and Sir Oliver Letwin) will publish their ‘European Union Withdrawal No.2’ Bill tonight. This gives the Commons three weeks after the defeat of May’s deal to come up with a new compromise, and if no agreement is reached then hands unprecedented power to the Liaison Committee of senior MPs. The Liaison Committee would then recommend a single option and put it to MPs for a further vote. But here’s the kicker: whatever MPs then decided would ‘legally require’ the government to implement it. Dangerous territory indeed.

The Boles bill sounds outlandish to many constitutional experts, and it seems to me legally dubious to think Parliament can try to negotiate international treaties rather than a government. Liaison Committee member Sarah Wollaston has given it a big thumbs down this morning (she’s a People’s Voter, as opposed to a Boles Norwegian, which underscores the disunity across the House right now). Boles told the Today programme that he wanted just ‘one day’ where Parliament instructed the PM what to do. “It isn’t a coup, it’s an expression of Parliamentary will,” he said. Funnily enough, that was an echo of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s line before Christmas when he defended his letter of no confidence in the PM: “’Coup is entirely the wrong word, indeed it’s rather a silly word.” No.10 will be hoping Boles has as much success as Rees-Mogg.

John McDonnell told Radio 4 this was ‘Parliament at its best, forcing the executive to not take Parliament for granted any more…Governments have to take much more account of the will of Parliament’. But there may even be some around Jeremy Corbyn quietly hoping that this doesn’t become a habit. For all the principled words, it’s hard to see how a minority Labour government would want a precedent under which its rebel MPs could block what their leader wanted to do.