The Waugh Zone Monday January 21, 2019

Theresa May is set to make yet another Monday Commons statement on Brexit, as she tries once more to get Parliamentary backing for her troubled plans. Despite the shattering 230-vote defeat, it’s Groundhog Week as the PM almost carries on regardless. And apart from a brief flurry of perfunctory contacts with senior Labour MPs and trade union leaders, May’s focus is firmly on winning blue and orange votes, not red ones.

According to those on yesterday’s Cabinet conference call, the target is winning round those 118 Tories and 10 DUP MPs who rejected her plan last week. It was already obvious from the decision to send out Liam Fox on Marr that May wants to lovebomb the Brexiteers in her own party and her Northern Irish allies. When a new ministerial statement is published today ahead of the Commons event, it may not contain a detailed ‘Plan B’, as such, and more a set of signals on next steps to amend that vexed Irish ‘backstop’. “It’ll be more about the process than any new plan,” one Cabinet minster tells me.

As I wrote last week, the strategy appears to be to (somehow) get a Commons majority for an exit mechanism or time-limit on the backstop, aided (somehow) by a technical border solution, and then present it to Brussels. The gamble is that the EU will (somehow) give way because it wants a smooth exit. That’s a lot of ‘somehows’. May will today try to blame Jeremy Corbyn for the lack of consensus, but given that her new priority is not to split the Tory party with a customs union, he can easily throw back at her the claim that she was putting ‘the national interest’ first.

Some in Cabinet dearly hoped that this would be the week when May finally confronted the hardcore of Brexiteers in her party, went for Labour support and dared Johnson and Davis and Rees-Mogg to do their worst. That looks like a forlorn hope, at least right now. The DUP, having been burned by the backstop idea in December 2017, are in a very strong position. And Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group knows its own self-discipline has paid off. They will also be wary of being duped by promises from No.10. Many Leaver MPs are remarkably sanguine right now, happy to run the clock down to Exit Day, confident that Parliament faces too many procedural hurdles to block no-deal.

As for Labour, some MPs will wonder whether Keir Starmer is slowly cutting back his famous ‘six tests’ to get the party in a position to either work with the government on a ‘soft Brexit’ - or go all out for a second referendum. Yesterday on Marr he said a ‘backstop’ was now unavoidable, and also suggested any deal would no longer have. to meet the ‘exact same benefits’ test he had demanded. Expect the PM to pick up on those today in the Commons. But watch most of all for the interventions of Nigel Dodds and Jacob Rees-Mogg. They may be supportive of May, without letting her off the hook.