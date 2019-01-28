The Waugh Zone Monday January 28, 2019

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, with a plan? Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 committee, is no one’s patsy. He shunned ministerial office (having quit the frontbench to fight for grammar schools), boasts impeccable Brexiteer credentials and has a healthy scepticism about the way No.10 works. Brady’s priorities are to deliver Brexit on time, avoid a damaging split in the Tory party and keep Jeremy Corbyn out of office. Those priorities also happen to be Theresa May’s, but it may be Brady who can do a better job in achieving them. He’s the man who confirmed she’d won her Tory confidence vote last month, and he may be the one to save her from the abyss again.

His Brexit amendment (technically Andrew Murrison’s, as Brady is the second signatory) “requires the Northern Ireland backstop to be replaced with alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border”. The wording is both precise and vague, and it could pull off the trick of winning the DUP and many Eurosceptic Tory MPs. Even hardline Remainer Tories may find it difficult to oppose.

The main sticking point is the EU’s refusal to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement or to time limit or ditch the backstop (as made plain by Irish deputy PM Simon Coveney yesterday). But even here, Brady has been shrewd enough to be flexible. In perhaps his most important remarks, he told Radio 4’s Westminster Hour that: “You wouldn’t have to open up the withdrawal agreement. You could do it through a legally binding codicil to the withdrawal agreement.” The ‘codicil’ idea was floated in a draft Murrison amendment earlier this month but abandoned for some reason. Now, it may open the door to more talks with Brussels, at least.

There is a deal to be done, for sure. Remember the actual, agreed Political Declaration states a joint “determination to replace the backstop solution on Northern Ireland by a subsequent agreement that establishes alternative arrangements for ensuring the absence of a hard border on the island of Ireland on a permanent footing”. The big issue is whether the DUP or Tory hardliners will end up humiliated, especially if the wording of the new ‘codicil’ is essentially more of the linguistic gymnastics they’ve so far ridiculed. If the Attorney General says it’s legally binding, that could be crucial. If it’s legally bland, the DUP could abandon ship again.

And yet, and yet. Brady’s amendment may not even be selected by Speaker Bercow (we’ll find out about 12.45pm tomorrow). He previously refused to select amendments that were helpful to the government. Why? Well, the conventions are opaque, but you lessen your chances if an amendment is submitted late, lacks cross-party support and lacks signatures. The Brady amendment will need lots more names, probably the DUP’s and maybe a Labour Leaver name or two. Bercow is also likely to reject any late manuscript amendments from the government, should it try to adopt Brady’s plans itself. May could unilaterally try to resurrect talks with Brussels (Politico’s Tom McTague reveals three options being considered), but without clear support from Parliament such talks may be doomed. The clock, meanwhile, ticks away.