The Waugh Zone Thursday January 17, 2019

The ‘lectern moment’ really is wearing thin as a useful dramatic device for Theresa May. She’s stood on the steps of No.10 so many times now that she’s devalued the currency of its impact. And after this week’s shattering defeat of her Brexit plan, more than ever it seems like her Downing Street announcements are all words and no action. May rightly said the nation needs to ‘come together’, but showed little flexibility or humility needed to make that happen.

At least the Cabinet has now recognised her historic inability to reach out to other political viewpoints. That’s why de facto deputy PM David Lidington, a man who is affability personified, will lead the outreach programme with ‘senior Parliamentarians’ and others to try to find a way out of the Brexit deadlock. As Yvette Cooper has said, this kind of cross-party discussion should have taken place immediately after the snap election produced a hung Parliament in 2017. But we are where we are, and it will be fascinating to see if just how pink (or even green) May’s ‘red lines’ will become following chats with frontbench and backbench MPs.

Former Nick Clegg aide Polly Mackenzie put her finger on it last night. When Cameron formed his coalition, he had to make a famously ‘big, open and generous offer’. “You go in with priorities not red lines,” she said. “A willingness to credit your opposite numbers with good intentions. And nimbleness of step.” But the Lib-Con alliance, and the way it trashed the LibDem brand, is precisely why Jeremy Corbyn is wary of doing anything that smacks of supping with the devil, even with a long spoon. And many of his MPs will firmly back his stance that May has to take no-deal ‘off the table’.

Corbyn is in Hastings today (Amber Rudd’s backyard) to give his own update on Labour’s stance on the Brexit impasse. The Indy’s Tom Peck was among many to point out that whenever Corbyn is asked why he invited Hamas, Hezbollah or the IRA to the House of Commons, or queried the authenticity of the novichok samples, he consistently says it is “to keep the dialogue open.” Labour MP Angela Smith said last night it was ‘a mistake’ not to go to No.10. The SNP and other parties did go, if only to tell May to her face she had to drop no-deal before they would engage further.

Usually, when bitter enemies need to pow-wow, there are weeks if not months of ‘talks about talks’ to remove pre-conditions. Yet with the countdown to March 29 ticking away, no-one has the luxury of time. Tory chairman Brandon Lewis struggled on Today to say if there were any areas of compromise at all. If the government shifts and says more clearly that everything is negotiable, more progress could be made. As Tom Watson put it last night: “We’re very amenable to talks, but I think the prime minister needs to show us that she’s actually serious about that.”

Many in Team Corbyn see the ‘outreach’ talks as a stunt to cover up the fact that May’s real priority is to get her own party and the DUP on board. And Treasury Chief Secretary Liz Truss on ITV’s Peston last night seemed to prove them right: “There are 118 Conservatives that we have the potential to win over, and I think that’s where we should start, we also need to gain the support of the DUP.” That’s why the real outreach that matters most today is the meeting with the DUP.