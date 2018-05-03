The Waugh Zone Thursday May 3, 2018

As the great British public showed in the snap general election last year, no one can take their votes for granted. Today, as 150 councils and 4,000 council seats are up for grabs in the English local elections, none of the parties is banking on anything. Indeed, there’s a real sense of nervousness among them all. I’ve written a handy guide to tonight and tomorrow (including times of counts to look out for) HERE. And one key theme is that few politicos are ready to believe canvass returns or postal vote indications pointing to victory – particularly outside the M25. “Everybody is burned by the general election, when virtually nothing went to plan,” one source said.

In London, the Tories could well end up with a record low number of councillors, and may be left with zero in some more boroughs, or as a rump in places they once ran not long ago. The capital’s demographic changes, with younger and more diverse voters, are truly daunting for the Conservatives. Labour is quietly confident of winning the hugely symbolic council of Barnet, but Wandsworth and Westminster would require very big swings. Hillingdon has got little coverage but it could turn out to be a surprise Labour win if the party can mobilise its forces and if Tories stay at home. And don’t forget Hillingdon is home to Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge seat.

Outside London, the collapse of UKIP’s vote virtually guarantees both Labour and the Tories will increase theirs overall compared to 2014, when most seats were last fought and when Nigel Farage won the Euro elections on the same day. It will be fascinating to see just which party benefits most from the Kipper collapse. The Tories and Labour alike would be delighted to take Dudley or Walsall from no overall control, as well as Basildon, Thurrock and Cannock Chase. Trafford, an island of blue in a sea of Greater Manchester red, may well see the Tories lose control but it is really difficult for Labour to win seats needed to take it outright. If it does, however, it may come down to the party causing an upset in Altrincham. Yes, that’s the backyard of Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 committee – the man who knows just how many Tory MPs want to get rid of their leader.

In some ways, even a terrible night may not worry No.10 too much. As academic Tony Travers says, eight years into a Tory-led government, Labour would be expected to be well ahead in the share of the national vote by now. The current opinion polls putting the parties neck and neck on around 40% confirm the post-UKIP landscape and the Lib Dem squeeze of last year. But real votes in real ballot boxes, not answers to pollsters’ questions, have a recent habit of biting the PM on the backside. And with her Cabinet kicking up rough over Brexit, the last thing she needs is more proof of her electoral toxicity.