The Waugh Zone Tuesday January 29, 2019

It’s potentially another huge day in Westminster. But Theresa May is desperately hoping it won’t be as huge as her critics think, at least on the vexed issue of stopping a no-deal Brexit. When she gets up at the despatch box to make her closing speech around 6.45pm, the PM will plead with MPs (and her ministers) to give her two more weeks to get a revised UK-EU plan sorted. Let’s kick that can just a little bit more down the road, May will effectively say. And firmly in her sights will be her old foe (and former Home Office shadow) Yvette Cooper, whose crucial amendment would force the government to delay Exit Day if no agreement can be found.

May’s most important message at the packed meeting of Tory MPs last night, apart from her announcing she will whip for the Brady amendment (see below), was indeed that she had a new date for Parliament to focus its mind on: February 13. Some MPs came away thinking this was the date of the ‘second meaningful vote’ on Brexit. But a No.10 source clarified for me what May really meant was that if she hadn’t brought back that vote by Feb 13 should would make a statement and table an amendable motion ‘on where we are’.

A few MPs felt the vote would be on the following day, instantly prompting thoughts of a ‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’ headline if May failed again to get a majority. Yet it seems Dominic Grieve has been briefing that in fact May would have a further seven sitting Commons days to delay the actual vote, leaving us with February 25 as the actual, final, final chance for MPs to stop no-deal. That is simply too late for the 40-strong group of resignation-poised ministers who are terrified by the prospect of ‘crashing out’ of the EU without any agreement with Brussels. Business minister Richard Harrington the Today programme he wanted an ‘irrevocable undertaking’ from the PM tonight that the deadline would be ‘two weeks, and that’s it’.

As it happens, the Cooper-Boles amendment sets February 26 as the final date by which a deal has to be reached. If none is reached, Brexit will be delayed (probably by three months). But will the amendment pass today? Well, it will be tight. Labour’s chief whip told the PLP he thought the party would be encouraging colleagues to back it, but a final decision will be taken by the Shadow Cabinet this morning. Some Labour MPs will vote against, though maybe not enough to kill it, and several will abstain. Ruth Smeeth told Radio 4 she “can’t support” a nine-month extension to Article 50, which isn’t the same as voting against.

Tory Brexiteers actively loathe the Cooper-Boles amendment and one of their policy wonk heroes, Shanker Singham, blogs for us that it would massively boost Brussels’ negotiating hand. And yet, although No.10 is whipping against the amendment, one can argue that it actually helps May by focusing hardline Brexiteers’ minds that they are in danger of losing Brexit itself. Others think the real problem with Cooper’s plan is it is all about process not about substance. Or as Smeeth put it pithily, it “just gives the Prime Minister more time to do nothing”. That’s why the next fortnight really matters more than today. If there’s no real deal done by mid-February, senior and junior pro-EU ministers may well assert themselves and say the game is up, let’s go for a customs union with Labour backing. Then, all hell really would break loose in the Tory party.