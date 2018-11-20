The Waugh Zone Tuesday November 20, 2018

Brexiteer and no-confidence letter-writer Simon Clarke began yesterday by telling the Today programme “this is the day we stand at the bar of history”. 15 hours later, he was telling Newsnight “I don’t take back those words, I hoped today would be the day. There will be other flashpoints.” Just like Steve Baker before him (“the line will be crossed by a big margin on Monday evening”), Clarke had made the mistake of believing what others had told him about how close the party was to the magic 48 letters needed to trigger the vote of confidence in the PM. At least the Brexiteers now have a consistent message about the inconsistency between their claims and reality: “this is a process, not a moment,” he has told the Telegraph. Clarke had a similar line last night: “the process continues”. As of this morning, the target has not been reached. Some of the ERG are not happy that their own ‘brand’ has been tarnished by their chairman’s boasts, pointing out “this is not an ERG operation’, it’s about individuals”.

And for all the ridicule, it’s true that the plotters only have to get lucky once. Some in Government, even in No.10, think that the 48 could materialise but it’s question of when. The real damage caused by the ‘Grand Old Duke Of Mogg’ fiasco is the perception that if the plotters are struggling to get 48 names, they’ll definitely struggle to hit the 158 needed to defeat may in a confidence motion. Some potential letter writers are wondering whether it’s worth taking such a huge step only for the whole thing to end in failure. Don’t forget that it is indeed a huge step for any MP to call for a confidence vote. Under Tory rules, this can’t be done by email or text, a proper hand-signed letter is needed and that very fact alone has caused a few to pause. They can be posted or handed in person, but they have to be a real letter.

Although 26 MPs have gone public, there are certainly others ready in the wings and others who would rather their identities were never revealed at all. There are rumours that Boris Johnson is among those who have written a letter, though he would have to confess that t some point if it were true. On the anonymity point, Francis Elliott has a lovely vignette in the Times today, gathered from previous 1922 Committee chairman Michael Spicer. “We had one or two rather bizarre disguises,” he recalled. “My secretary went down to collect a letter from some station somewhere. She came back full of giggles because the MP in question had had on a fake moustache.” Never forget, too, that the confidence vote is a secret ballot, so the assassins can still remain unidentified.

I talked to several MPs yesterday who are just waiting for the PM to lose the ‘meaningful vote’ on her Brexit plan before submitting their own letter. “She’s got to go then and if she doesn’t we have to force her,” said one backbencher who has until now been taking a pragmatic approach. David Davis told me that if he did write a letter, he would tell the PM first as matter of ‘honour’. DD also floated the idea of the PM holding the Commons vote before the EU summit this weekend rather than after it. As I’ve written before, the threat of a no confidence vote also remains the nuclear option for some plotters. Last night Keir Starmer told the PLP that Labour may seek to trigger one to get a general election, as well as other moves to press amendments to block ‘no deal’. Some Remainers were unhappy at his lack of detail and he’s promised to come back with concrete plans.