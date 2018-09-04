The Waugh Zone Tuesday September 4, 2018

The Commons returns with both Theresa May (see below) and Jeremy Corbyn facing disquiet and dissent in their respective ranks. The main event for Labour will be the meeting of the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) this afternoon as it tries to come up with a position on anti-semitic abuse that can help unify the party.

Of course, many in the Jewish community have seen too much this year to ever consider voting Labour while Corbyn remains leader. No matter what the NEC does, their minds are made up. But it’s the wider public that the party hopes it can persuade and those close to Corbyn tell me they know that the issue has had ‘cut through’. Even though few voters know the details of what constitutes a ‘definition’, ‘examples’ or ‘addenda’, they know Labour has failed to sort a problem with racism within its own ranks.

Allies of Corbyn were struck by this piece in the Guardian this summer by Jewish academic Brian Klug, that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) paper was meant to be a ‘working definition with working examples’. A lot has happened since then and adoption of all the examples is now likely, but the big sticking point may be the ‘caveat’ or clarification drafted today to allow free speech and criticism of Israel. Gordon Brown’s call for the IHRA paper to be adopted ‘unequivocally’ is backed by many MPs, who think any addendum will undermine the bigger attempt to build bridges with the community.

Jon Lansman and others on the NEC’s anti-semitism working group sound like they want a form of words to expand on the free speech issue. This is so sensitive that the actual wording has not yet been given to NEC members in their agenda papers prior to today’s meeting, and a verbal update from the working group is expected instead. It’s what Lansman says, rather than ‘loudmouth’ Pete Willsman (re-elected yesterday), that matters most. Before the full NEC, the disputes committee meets this morning. Jackie Walker, the activist caught by HuffPost making controversial remarks on anti-semitism, won’t be among the cases, as she has already been referred to the disciplinary NCC body. But others are due be discussed.

Don’t forget the Democracy Review is the other item on the NEC agenda today (it got just 20 mins discussion last time). I had a leak in July of the full recommendations in the 81-page report, but most telling was the absence of mandatory reselection. There is instead a reference to boundary review selections that some MPs see as the backdoor to wider problems, though the party insists this is just a tidying up exercise to prevent re-runs off selections of target seats already done in the past year.

Even though only around 20 or so seats have MPs at loggerheads with their local party, reforms to selection rules are very much a cause for concern among the PLP. It was significant indeed yesterday that Corbyn himself sounded very open to Momentum’s idea of ‘open’ selections. He told ITV News: “Clearly there have to be some changes and more democratic accountability”. That’s the next battle, even if an uneasy truce emerges on anti-semitism today.