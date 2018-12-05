The Waugh Zone Wednesday December 5, 2018

There’s a classic ‘The Thick Of It’ episode where a female Cabinet minister goes on the radio to say the under-pressure Prime Minister is the right person for the job ‘for the moment’. Potty-mouthed spin doctor Malcolm Tucker can’t contain his fury at her media blunder: “I told you to say ‘of the moment’!” This morning, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom was asked on the Today programme if Theresa May would be the right person to lead the Tories if she lost her Brexit vote next Tuesday. “She certainly is at the moment…” Leadsom replied. Pressed on whether May will still be the right person as PM if she loses the vote, Leadsom added: “I have never and will not start predicting the future…I don’t do predictions ever.”

If that didn’t sound like a resounding vote of confidence in the PM, it’s worth remembering that Leadsom was trying to be helpful. But even she can’t get away from the fact that, as yesterday’s three defeats proved, this is a PM and a Government that currently lacks a Commons majority. PMQs at noon gives May a chance to try to rally her troops against the common enemy of Jeremy Corbyn, yet behind her is where her real problems lie. Some 26 Tories voted for the Grieve amendment (to give Parliament more say over Brexit), and two (Brexiteers Bone and Holloway) even voted to find her ministers in contempt of Parliament over the legal advice. It’s worth mentioning here what a triumph yesterday was for Opposition whips, the culmination of months of guerrilla warfare and effective deployment of the ancient ‘Humble Address’ procedure that has tied the Government in procedural knots.

Yet while yesterday was ‘momentous’ in many ways, there are some in government who think it wasn’t as apocalyptic as many make out. By focusing minds, will it persuade Brexiteers that May’s plan is the hardest Brexit they can realistically get? If that plan is voted down next week, some ministers always assumed that whatever motion the Government returned with would have to be ‘amendable’. Newsnight’s Nick Watt said last night one Cabinet minister was seen ‘high-fiving’ MPs after the Grieve vote. Is that because the real ‘Plan B’ is for a Norway-style solution? Oliver Letwin, a key figure backing Grieve, has made plain he backs that as an option.

There are still lots of problems with Norway or EFTA membership. Labour has yet to back it, precisely because of worries it won’t stop free movement as pledged in the party’s manifesto. Some Brexiteers think it really will leave us in a state of limbo permanently. Some Remainers hate the idea of being governed by EU rules but having no say over them. Yet if the only real alternative is another referendum, enough Brexiteers (and the DUP, crucially) could back it to make it a realistic possibility in winning Commons support. And an extension to Article 50, to allow a possible EFTA move, could be the one thing that unites different sides.

It’s true, as Brexiteer Steve Baker has pointed out, that any future Commons motion would not be legally ‘binding’. Still, yesterday’s contempt motion proved that if MPs express their political will, this Government cannot ignore it. More importantly, Leadsom was right to point out this morning that any alternative Brexit plan would require a Government to propose it. “It’s still the case that government puts forward legislation, and then Parliament scrutinises it.” She said that would only happened if the “government did something completely different to change tack”. That’s why the issue of who runs the government after December 11 really matters. ‘Security’ is the theme for today’s eight-hour debate (expect Corbyn in PMQs to say it’s May’s job security that is at risk). Jeremy Hunt is expected to open and Sajid Javid will close. Both men will be watched closely by their own side to see if either really is a leader-in-waiting or the ‘man of the moment’. But no matter who is Tory leader, the Parliamentary arithmetic ain’t changing anytime soon.