The Waugh Zone Wednesday January 23, 2019

Brexit makes strange bedfellows. And there’s none stranger today than former enemies John McDonnell and George Osborne both suggesting that a delay to Brexit is on the cards. Osborne has told the BBC that extending the two-year Article 50 process beyond March 29 is “now the most likely option”. McDonnell told Newsnight that it was “increasingly likely” that Labour would back Yvette Cooper’s amendment to delay Exit Day if we have no Commons agreement by late next month. McDonnell suggested a delay of nine months was too long, but pointed out that Cooper was open to amending her amendment further, to reduce the extension to three or six months.

Of course, requesting an extension relies on EU approval, but many MPs have noted Theresa May’s refusal to rule out any such emergency request. Still, the PM wants to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table, not least as a negotiating tactic (yesterday’s difference of opinion between Brussels and Dublin over the erection of border controls was a clue to the pressure). We report (as does the Mail and Times) that May is determined not to grant a free vote on amendments like Cooper’s or Dominic Grieve’s, believing they both tear up the convention that governments should determine the Parliamentary timetable.

Remainer Cabinet ministers have backed off their threats to quit, partly because they think the hill to die on is not a procedural motion but the actual likelihood of a no-deal. With Labour now set to back Cooper, their difficulty is eased as it looks like there will be enough backbench Tories to support her amendment. PoliticsHome reports a senior Tory pointing out that there would be a ‘mutiny’ in the party grassroots if May abandoned no-deal as an option.

Osborne (echoing another warning last night from former EU ambassador Ivan Rogers) said that quitting the EU on WTO terms would be ‘the single biggest act of protectionism’ in Britain’s modern history. But Liam Fox was on Today giving his own take on why no-deal cannot be junked. Extending Article 50 would be “simply putting off a decision” (he’s got a point). Fox then added that overturning the 2016 referendum would be much, much worse politically than no-deal would be economically. “The most calamitous outcome would be for Parliament, having promised to respect the referendum, to turn round and say they wouldn’t….You can’t avoid a no-deal”.

Meanwhile, the real need for a delayed Brexit may just be because we are running out of time to pass a mass of legislation required. The Sun revives speculation about cancellation of February recess to allow time to ram through key bills. Ministers are raising the spectre of the Lords blocking Brexit (though Cabinet talk about a big Trade Bill ambush today fly in the face of the fact that Labour has a one-line whip and is holding its fire).