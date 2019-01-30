The Waugh Zone Wednesday January 30, 2019

Has Theresa May finally found the magic key that unlocks her Brexit troubles? Or has she walked straight into a political jail cell constructed by the Tory Right? Last night, Dominic Grieve was in no doubt, describing the PM as a ‘prisoner’ of the hard Brexiteers’ European Research Group (ERG). Boris Johnson meanwhile hailed May for backing the ‘freedom clause’ of Sir Graham Brady’s alternative plan for solving the vexed ‘backstop’.

This morning May is just relieved that she has something, anything to go back to Brussels with. She knows more than most that the EU will insist it cannot reopen the ‘withdrawal agreement’. Brussels and Dublin made that crystal clear within minutes of the vote, and yet she thinks there is room for movement. May is probably one of the worst salespeople in the House of Commons (that snap election disaster confirmed it), but clearly thinks she can sell the idea that unless the EU gives some ground, Tory MPs will continue to block the Brexit package she has crafted for over two years. She used to talk about her deal or no-deal. Now it looks like it’s their deal (the ERG’s) or no-deal.

May claimed last night that she now had a “substantial and sustainable” mandate for fresh talks. Substantial? Well, in a hung parliament, a majority of 16 (the margin of ‘victory’ on the Brady amendment) is not bad. Sustainable? That’s really doubtful, especially as the ERG put her on notice that it reserved the right to reject her revised plans. The most striking thing about the Brady amendment was just how vaguely worded it was, yet somehow the PM claims it provides a mandate to argue for things like a time limit or unilateral exit mechanism from the backstop. In truth, the Commons didn’t vote for either of those things, precisely because they were not on the Order Paper.

May was so keen to woo the Brexiteers that she even flirted with the ‘Malthouse Compromise’ idea yesterday. But when Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay was asked on the Today programme about the detail, he said “rather than getting into the technicalities of it” he preferred to point to the fact that it had support from all wings of the Tory party. The counterpoint to that is Anna Soubry telling Newsnight: “I see my party drifting more and more over to the Right”. And the. Right are very chipper. Brexiteers think the blame game optics are shifting in their favour. If the EU rejects May’s approach, you can bet Johnson and Rees-Mogg will tell the public: see, Brussels will never change, we might as well get out with no-deal now. Treasury Chief Secretary Liz Truss told Radio 4’s The World Tonight that “the ball is now very much in the EU’s court”.

But it’s that issue of no-deal that really will have to be grasped by the PM when she returns to parliament in a fortnight. It will have to be gripped too by the Remainers in her Cabinet and wider ministerial ranks. If there is still an impasse, will they quit and provide the numbers to get a re-run Cooper-style plan over the line? May said the (non-binding) Brady vote gave her a ‘clear mandate’ to renegotiate, but she didn’t say the (non-binding) Spelman vote gave her a mandate to rule out no-deal. May could argue that she simply needs more negotiating time to give the Brexiteers what they want. As Michael Gove warned earlier this month, winter is coming. As the snow descends across the nation this week, the PM may not escape the cold reality that she may have to delay Exit Day.